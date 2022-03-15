SmartBug Media® Introduces Intelligent Inbound® for E-Commerce Marketing

IRVINE, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media ®— a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists both B2B and B2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through digital content, design and web development — today announced it has extended its capabilities to support e-commerce businesses by offering list growth, accelerated email marketing and SMS services. Through its growing partnership with Klaviyo, SmartBug's® Intelligent Inbound for e-commerce marketing accelerates the agency's growth plans by targeting new markets.

Throughout the pandemic, many retail businesses have either shut down their brick and mortar operations, and/or transitioned to a more e-commerce-focused growth strategy to scale amid a challenging and unpredictable economic climate. E-commerce businesses have had the benefit of driving revenue from email marketing and SMS that scales as they grow, with very minimal added cost. SmartBug's Intelligent Inbound for e-commerce marketing solutions are built around the client's B2C business to fuel their growth engines and produce the best outcomes.

"This is a natural transition for us following our 2021 acquisition , as we fully integrate Worth eCommerce with SmartBug Media," SmartBug CEO Jen Spencer said. "The e-commerce market presents a massive opportunity for accelerated growth, and we are excited to add significant expertise in B2C markets along with a wealth of knowledge in email marketing and SMS services by leveraging a seasoned team of e-commerce strategists, designers and writers."

Extending services far beyond its traditional B2B clients, SmartBug now supports a new market of clients who sell directly to consumers on popular e-commerce platforms such as: Shopify, BigCommerce, Woocommerce, Amazon and Magento. Some of the new industries now served by SmartBug include:

Food & Beverage

Nutrition

Sports Retail

Health & Beauty

Cannabis (CBD)

Fashion & Jewelry

Apparel

Infant/toddler goods

Home Goods

Personalized gifts and more

Looking towards future support for e-commerce, SmartBug is designing new, specialized services in paid advertising, business analytics, public relations and technology integrations on the Klaviyo platform.

Known as a highly-acclaimed expert in its field, SmartBug was recently named the 2021 HubSpot Partner of the Year for North America, remains HubSpot's partner with the most five-star reviews and is part of its small, exclusive list of elite-tier partners in the world. In addition, SmartBug was named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list for the fifth year in a row and the Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies list for the third consecutive year. The agency has also earned 26 Comparably awards celebrating its work culture, along with hundreds of Marcom and other industry awards for its high-quality client work.

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media® is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency assisting both B2B and B2C e-commerce businesses in growing revenue by generating leads, scaling revenue operations and building market awareness through digital content, design and web development. As HubSpot's 2021 North America Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is one of its top-performing, elite global solutions partners as well as a Platinum Master partner of Klaviyo.

Founded in 2008 as one of the few fully remote agencies, SmartBug is an innovator and trusted authority on creating life-work harmony for its 180-plus employees spread across 35 states and five countries. The company that implemented quarterly Certification Days to foster continuous learning and career development has won two Great Place to Work® and 26 Comparably awards. It has also been named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list five consecutive years and the Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies list three years in a row. With hundreds of awards for client work — and a team holding a combined 1,000-plus marketing certifications — SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. Its services include inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations, public relations, paid media and web development. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com .

