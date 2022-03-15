VIVOTEK Unveils Its New VSaaS, VORTEX, at ISC WEST

TAIPEI, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVOTEK (TWSE: 3454), the leading global IP surveillance provider, is pleased to announce the solution preview of VORTEX, VIVOTEK's new cloud-based video surveillance as a service (VSaaS). By integrating deep-learning based cameras with cloud hosting services, VORTEX is able to process multiple data streams (video, audio, and analytics metadata), issue incident alerts, and perform video searches using metadata. The service is built on cloud architecture, making multi-site surveillance both simple and cost effective. VORTEX is accessible via APP or web browser, making surveillance control and management easier and smarter than ever. VORTEX will be on display at VIVOTEK's booth (No. 22015) at ISC WEST 2022.

"The official name of VIVOTEK's proprietary cloud-based VSaaS is VORTEX. VORTEX is a key component of our development strategy, which focuses on centralizing information, data, and video content in a secure storage space and breaking free from conventional spatiotemporal restrictions to enhance security and efficiency," says ShengFu Cheng, Vice President of Strategic Business of VIVOTEK. "VORTEX is intuitive and time/cost-efficient. Recognizing the tremendous potential[1] of hosted surveillance services, we have selected North America as the initial release location. VORTEX will be a strong competitor in the VSaaS market."

VIVOTEK's VORTEX is easy to set up and use, smart, and flexible. No camera or back-end software configuration is needed. Just set up the user account and scan the QR code, and the camera will automatically connect to the cloud and start recording. Creating custom analytics rules is simple and intuitive. Alert notifications are set automatically for both app and web browser usage. The camera firmware, including analytics, can be maintained and deployed remotely after confirmation by the user. Because it incorporates deep-learning technology, VORTEX offers several major features that increase efficiency and effectiveness, saving both cost and time when operating the system. Users can receive alerts and review, archive, and share video footage through a mobile device anywhere, anytime. Video searches filtering attributes of people and vehicles across cameras can be done within seconds. By leveraging VIVOTEK's expertise in the design and manufacture of network cameras, VORTEX provides a flexible VSaaS camera portfolio at an affordable price to help users meet a wide range of installation needs on a budget.

VORTEX is currently targeted at small and medium businesses, and is perfect for chain stores that are spread across multiple locations and looking for a centralized management surveillance system. VORTEX is a one-stop solution that allows managers to oversee multiple stores in real-time. The service can be set up effortlessly with minimal hardware and maintenance costs. Using the mobile app or web browser, users can monitor different sites simultaneously, precisely identify specific targets, conduct 24/7 video surveillance, and instantly back up data to the cloud. VORTEX ensures the integrity of stored data and employs deep-learning AI to increase the efficiency and accuracy of detection over time. Smart, effective, and easy-to-use, VORTEX is poised to become the preferred solution for SMBs in the VSaaS market.

"VORTEX features cutting-edge AI technology that provides users with real-time detection, warning, and search capabilities," Cheng continued. "The service can also be coupled with the VORTEX Essential and Premium camera series, including our bullet, dome, and fisheye cameras."

[1] The 2021 surveillance analysis report, global surveillance software revenues in 2022 will amount to USD 1.5 billion, a figure that will rise to USD 2.4 billion by 2025, for a compound annual growth rate of nearly 10%. The CAGR for market turnover of other software devices and function/technology licenses is expected to exceed 12%.

About VIVOTEK Inc.

VIVOTEK Inc. (TAIEX: 3454) was listed on the TWSE in 2011, and we have established offices in the U.S., Netherlands, India, Mexico, and Japan. As one of the world's most trusted IP surveillance solutions provider, we deliver intelligent security, control, and management for a safer society. With more than 20 years at the forefront of the industry, we've driven breakthroughs in R&D, and built a solid technological foundation for the industry. Via a global network of countries, we serve system integrators building intelligent solutions for end-users around the world.

Founded in Taiwan in 2000, we are widely recognized for our expansive technical capabilities in imaging and audio, specializing in IP cameras, video management software, and edge based AI video analytics. In 2017, we joined the Delta Group, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, to serve as the security and intelligence core of Delta Building Automation Business. In 2021, we unveiled new branding in its transformation towards the IoT age, including logo, brand identity, and a new brand ethos under the slogan "We Get The Picture." For more information, please visit www.vivotek.com.

