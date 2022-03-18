NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Preferred Stock Dividend

DALLAS, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: NREF) ("NREF") announced today that its board of directors has declared a dividend of $0.53125 per share of NREF's 8.50% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, payable on April 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on April 14, 2022.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc., is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NREF" primarily focused on originating, structuring and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NREF concentrates on investments in real estate sectors where its senior management team has operating expertise, including, among others, in the multifamily, single-family rental, self-storage, life science, hospitality and office sectors predominantly in the top 50 metropolitan statistical areas. More information about NREF is available at http://nref.nexpoint.com.

