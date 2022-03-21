Gomez Trial Attorneys announces the addition of Trial Attorney Sam Lynn to our San Diego office.

SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam is a trial attorney at Gomez Trial Attorneys and specializes in litigating catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death claims. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Lynn worked at several different firms in both California and Maryland. Mr. Lynn was a partner at the national law firm Ashcraft & Gerel, LLP, working in their Rockville, Maryland office, where he tried dozens of cases in both the District and Circuit courts to verdict, and argued several cases before the Court of Special Appeals of Maryland. Mr. Lynn obtained several seven-figure jury verdicts in Maryland and was recognized more than once by Metro Verdicts Monthly for his notable jury verdicts. Known to be aggressive, articulate, and always up for a challenge, Mr. Lynn made it his mission to protect the rights of his clients and has an enviable track record. Since moving with his family to San Diego in 2017, Mr. Lynn has litigated dozens of cases, resulting in more than ten million dollars recovered for his clients.

Sam Lynn (PRNewswire)

Mr. Lynn attended the University of Maryland on a full scholarship, earning a bachelor's degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice in 2003, and the Columbus School of Law in Washington for his Juris Doctorate in 2007.

In addition to his considerable legal accomplishments, Mr. Lynn's more precocious achievements extend to the field of biology. When just 17 years old, Mr. Lynn cloned and sequenced a previously undiscovered virus while working as a research scientist at the USDA. Then, at age 19, while studying at the University of Maryland, he was handpicked to participate in a three-week research project in Australia, where he studied sea cucumbers in Great Barrier Reef.

Mr. Lynn is a proud husband and father and fan of the outdoors. When not in the office, he enjoys traveling, hiking, camping and whitewater rafting. Mr. Lynn also spent much of his childhood in Germany, and speaks the language fluently as a result.

Sam will focus his work on representing people and families that have suffered catastrophic harm because of the conduct of others.

Gomez Trial Attorneys is one of California's leading plaintiffs trial firms. With 7 offices throughout the State, Gomez Trial Attorneys has the resources, experience, and knowledge to take on even the biggest defendants and most challenging cases. For more information about Gomez Trial Attorneys visit TheGomezFirm.Com or call 833-Get-Gomez.

