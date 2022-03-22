2 New Discount Passes Available on Odakyu Electric Railway's Online Ticket Purchase Site "EMot Online Tickets"

TOKYO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two new discount tickets are now available on Odakyu Electric Railway's English online ticket purchase site "EMot Online Tickets," offering a wide variety of ticket options for foreign travelers to Hakone.

Odakyu on February 28 started selling OWAKUDANI 2-Day Pass and the ASHINOKO 2-Day Pass on EMot Online Tickets, in addition to popular digital discount tickets, including Hakone Freepass and Enoshima-Kamakura Freepass.

1. About EMot Online Tickets

The browser-based website allows passengers to purchase Odakyu tickets on their smartphones without downloading a dedicated app. Passengers can buy tickets wherever they are and at any time -- from the time before they leave for Japan until shortly before leaving for Hakone. They can board a train and bus by showing digital tickets to staffers without exchanging them for printed tickets.

URL: https://www.emot-tickets.jp/areas?language=en&site=

(Smartphone only)

*EMot Online Tickets is a smartphone-only service.

*Each passenger is required to have a smartphone.

*Only credit cards are accepted.

*The service is available in English and Japanese as of this press release.

2. Tickets sold on EMot Online Tickets (Prices indicated are for tickets from Shinjuku Station)

(1) Digital Hakone Freepass

Features

The pass allows unlimited rides on eight transportation services in the Hakone area.

Discounts and other benefits are offered at about 70 affiliated facilities.

The pass includes a round-trip discount ticket for the Odakyu Line (from each passenger's starting station to Odawara Station).

Prices:

2-day pass: 6,100 yen (adult), 1,100 yen (child).

3-day pass: 6,500 yen (adult), 1,350 yen (child).

(2) Digital Enoshima-Kamakura Freepass

Features:

The pass allows unlimited rides on the Odakyu Line in the Enoshima-Kamakura areas (Fujisawa Station to Katase-Enoshima Station) and the Enoden (Enoshima Electric Railway).

Discounts and other benefits are offered at affiliated facilities.

The pass includes a round-trip discount ticket for the Odakyu Line (from each passenger's starting station to Fujisawa Station).

Prices:

1,640 yen (adult), 430 yen (child).

(3) Digital Tanzawa-Oyama Freepass

Features:

The pass allows unlimited rides on buses and the Odakyu Line (Hon-Atsugi Station to Shibusawa Station) in the Tanzawa-Oyama areas and cable cars (only A-ticket).

Discounts and other benefits are offered at affiliated facilities.

The pass includes a round-trip discount ticket for the Odakyu Line (from each passenger's starting station to Hon-Atsugi/Shibusawa Stations).

Prices:

A-ticket: 2,520 yen (adult), 920 yen (child).

B-ticket: 1,560 yen (adult), 400 yen (child).

(4) Digital OWAKUDANI 2-Day Pass

Features:

The pass allows unlimited rides on trains, cable cars and ropeways between Odawara and Owakudani.

Free admission to Hakone Gora Park.

The pass includes a round-trip discount ticket for the Odakyu Line (from each passenger's starting station to Odawara Station).

Prices:

4,980 yen (adult), 1,080 yen (child).

(5) Digital ASHINOKO 2-Day Pass

Features:

The pass allows unlimited rides on the "Hakone Sightseeing Cruise (Pirate Ship)" on Lake Ashi.

The pass allows unlimited rides on the Hakone Tozan Bus (specified areas) and the Hakone Tozan Train (Odawara Station to Hakone-Yumoto Station).

The pass includes a round-trip discount ticket for the Odakyu Line (from each passenger's starting station to Odawara Station)

Prices: 4,980 yen (adult), 1,080 yen (child).

Details of each ticket: https://www.odakyu.jp/english/passes/digital_tickets/

3. How to purchase tickets

Visit the Odakyu Electric Railway official website (https://www.odakyu.jp/english/ ) on user's smartphone and tap the "purchase" button to the "EMot Online Tickets" website.

About Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd.

Odakyu Electric Railway, established in 1948, is one of Japan's major private railway companies. With the Shinjuku central transportation terminal in the capital of Japan, Tokyo, Odakyu Lines extend to Hakone, one of Japan's foremost hot spring tourist destinations, and Enoshima-Kamakura, the historical seaside town close to the city center, and they are used not only for sightseeing but also by two million commuters traveling to work every day. In addition to transportation, Odakyu conducts a variety of other businesses, primarily in the Tokyo and Kanagawa areas, such as department stores, supermarkets, real estate, hotels, and restaurants.

