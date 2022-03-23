about-face Launches Saturation Nation Collection On March 23, 2022

Designed so you can create your own makeup masterpiece in your way, whatever way.

Existing about-face Formulas Are Reimagined With New Color-Focused Collection - Because beauty isn't about adjusting to fit the picture – it's about telling your own story. Hue are you today?

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 about-face, the multi-dimensional color cosmetics brand founded by Ashley Frangipane, professionally known as Halsey, announces the release of a completely color-focused collection, Saturation Nation. The drop features three existing about-face products in a range of new colors that can be worn solo or mixed together to create your own makeup masterpiece. The collection also includes the addition of Shadow Fix, a new long-wearing eyeshadow primer that locks down shadows for looks that stay vibrant, crease-proof and smooth all day and night.

"I always feel the most free when I'm creating looks without any rules," says Halsey. "Makeup is one of my greatest loves, and I've always stood firm in the belief that it's about having fun – not looking perfect. I hope this collection of existing about-face products (in an insane range of new shades) inspires you to do the same."

This new collection celebrates three existing about-face lip and eye formulas in a range of new colors – electric, ultra-pigmented brights, bold primaries and soft, dreamy pastels – so you can mix and matte your own masterpiece in your way, whatever way.

Saturation Nation features 11 new shades of the award-winning Matte Fluid Eye Paint [Retail $24], six new shades of the powerfully-pigmented Paint-It Matte Lip Color [Retail $22] and six new shades of Matte Fix Lip Pencil [Retail $17] that can be worn solo or paired with a Paint-It Matte Lip Color. Finishing out the collection is the brand's first-ever eyeshadow primer, Shadow Fix [Retail $17].

Matte Fluid Eye Paint is a pigment-saturated eye color that delivers a powerful, one-swipe punch of color for bold, buildable pigment. The matte formula swipes on easily for a smooth, no-smudge, no-budge finish.

Paint-It Matte Lip Color is a flexible matte liquid formula that delivers long-lasting coverage and a powerful pigment load. It swipes on in one stroke for enduring, intense coverage.

Matte Fix Lip Pencil is a glide-on matte liner that defines lips for 7+ hours while delivering bold, buildable color. Infused with a unique mix of vitamins C & E and moisture-locking hyaluronic filling spheres, this pencil delivers buildable color while keeping lips soft and smooth.

Shadow Fix Eyeshadow Primer is a long-wearing, lightweight primer that locks down eyeshadows for looks that stay vibrant, crease-proof and smooth all day (and night). This non-drying formula wears comfortably while delivering max shadow staying power and color intensity.

This collection and all about-face products are available exclusively at aboutface.com.

About about-face:

Makeup without rules. Made for the many versions of you, about-face is multidimensional makeup for everyone, everywhere created by Halsey and built on the truth that no one is just one thing and all humans are weird, complex and imperfectly beautiful beings. Everyone has their own messy, mad and personal method to becoming the greatest version of themselves, so we make products that are hardworking over hype, designed to celebrate the journey to become every version of us and all experimental versions along the way. Our pigment-saturated, long-wearing,buildable formulas empower self-expression and are 100% vegan and cleanly formulated.

About Halsey

Halsey has amassed more than 31 billion combined global streams to date, including more than 12.5 billion U.S. streams, and sold nearly 17 million adjusted album units worldwide. Her latest album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, was released in August of 2021, was produced by Trent Reznor, and is now nominated for a Grammy. It follows the release of Manic, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Current Albums chart. It was the first album of 2020 to be certified Platinum in the U.S. and attained Platinum certification in numerous other countries.

Halsey continues to push creative boundaries, exerting an influence and impact beyond music. Her first book, I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry, debuted on The New York Times Best Sellers list in November, 2020. Named as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020, they have won over 20 awards, including an AMA, MTV VMA, GLAAD Award, the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Hal David Starlight Award and a CMT Music Award. Halsey recently introduced about-face, a multi-dimensional makeup line made for everyone. Halsey continues to speak up for important causes such as disenfranchised youth, women's rights, mental health and the LGBTQ community.

For more information: www.aboutface.com /@aboutfacebeauty

