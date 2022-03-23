Atlanta Gas Light, Chesapeake Utilities celebrate the opening of CNG fueling station at Port of Savannah

ATLANTA, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Gas Light and Chesapeake Utilities Corporation are celebrating the opening of the compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling station at the Port of Savannah. Leaders from Atlanta Gas Light, Chesapeake Utilities, Georgia Public Service Commission, Georgia Ports Authority, City of Savannah, and the City of Port Wentworth joined together to officially open the filling station today at the Port Fuel Center in Port Wentworth, outside of Savannah.

Leaders from Atlanta Gas Light, Chesapeake Utilities, Georgia Public Service Commission and the Georgia Ports Authority celebrate the opening of the Port Fueling Center outside of Savannah. (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to support Chesapeake Utilities in developing this CNG station by providing the infrastructure to deploy natural gas vehicles across the state," said Pedro Cherry, president and CEO of Atlanta Gas Light.," said Pedro Cherry, President, and CEO of Atlanta Gas Light. "It's by collaborating with great leaders on projects like this that we will continue to bring clean, safe, reliable and affordable natural gas infrastructure to our state to help customers meet their sustainability goals."

The station is designed to serve local CNG fleets as well as renewable natural gas (RNG) fueled vehicles, including high-capacity dispensers for fueling Class 8 trucks. It will also be used as a staging area for Chesapeake's Marlin Gas subsidiary to fill CNG transport trailers used in providing virtual pipeline services. In 2020, Atlanta Gas Light announced it entered into an agreement with Chesapeake Utilities to construct and maintain the station for Chesapeake.

Atlanta Gas Light has a long history of supporting CNG initiatives and is committed to building a sustainable energy future for the state. In 1969, Atlanta Gas Light helped write the foundation for today's Natural Gas Vehicle Codes and Standards. CNG vehicles have been a part of the Atlanta Gas Light's fleet since the late 1970s, helping fuel the way forward for CNG vehicles across the state in a variety of businesses.

For more information on Atlanta Gas Light's CNG initiatives and to find a public CNG fueling station near you, visit http://www.atlantagaslight.com

About Atlanta Gas Light

Atlanta Gas Light is one of four natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). Atlanta Gas Light provides natural gas delivery service approximately 1.7 million customers in Georgia. In operation since 1856, the company is one of the oldest corporations in the state. For more information, visit atlantagaslight.com.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.3 million natural gas customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 666,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other businesses include investments in interstate pipelines and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

