Dana Earns PACCAR Performance, Quality Awards

MAUMEE, Ohio, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that it has been recognized by PACCAR, Inc., as a recipient of its 2021 North American Supplier Performance Management (SPM) Achiever Award and its 2021 10 parts per million (PPM) Quality Award at four manufacturing facilities.

The PACCAR SPM Award evaluates suppliers on cross-functional key performance indicators in the areas of product development, operations, and aftermarket support, and alignment with PACCAR's key business objectives.

The 10 PPM award focuses on quality standards by recognizing suppliers who outperform its "10 parts per million" quality standard and recognizes Dana's commitment to excellent quality and warranty performance in providing PACCAR with products that achieved 10 PPM or better level of quality.

"We are honored that our ongoing commitment to quality, performance, and reliability has been recognized by our long-standing partner, PACCAR," said Ryan Laskey, senior vice president of Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems for Dana. "Considering the disruptions and uncertainty the industry faced in 2021, this award truly accentuates our continuous focus on designing and delivering products that meet the rigorous expectations of the trucking industry."

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture, and customer support of high-quality light-, medium-, and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.

Dana supplies PACCAR with a range of traditional and electrified technologies, including complete e-Propulsion and e-Power systems, Spicer® drive and steer axles, steering shafts, and driveshaft assemblies, as well as Victor Reinz® engine gaskets.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.9 billion in 2021 with 40,000 associates in 32 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2022" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

