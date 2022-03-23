IND HEMP launches All Walks™ hemp hurd animal bedding at Global Pet Expo.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All Walks™- Hemp Goods For a Better Path™ enters the marketplace with premium hemp hurd animal bedding in 2 retail packaged sizes a 6.5L (compressed) and 13L (compressed), priced at $7.99/$11.99. All Walks™ is a wholly owned brand of hemp-based pet products created by IND HEMP in Fort Benton, Montana, joining HEMPTANA™, a line of farm and ranch products in the company's direct to retail offerings. IND HEMP is a family owned, mission-driven agriculture and environmental company that has built the processing infrastructure for scaling the domestic supply of industrial hemp food, feed and fiber ingredients and materials. With a focus on supporting family farms in Montana and across the west, IND HEMP works to add value to the agriculture supply chain supporting rural communities.

Co Founder Morgan Elliott and Chief Strategy Officer Trey Riddle of IND HEMP are proud to present All Walks™ Premium Hemp Small Animal Bedding as they launch at Global Pet Expo 2022 in Orlando this week. Hemp Goods For a Better Path™ (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to be launching our All Walks™ Hemp Bedding at Global Pet Expo! Good for animals, Good for the Planet"

Hemp is a bast fiber plant and has a stalk of long vertical fibers along the outside and an inner woody core- the hurd. While many are aware of the many products such as clothing, rope, etc that come from the fiber, few know about the wonders of the hurd. This inner woody core is remarkably absorbent and looks like small wood chips. This same material is used in spill kits for oil and gas industry, as well as bio-fillers for bioplastics and bio-composites. For the All Walks™ animal bedding product, the material is cleaned, de-dedusted and classified and compression bagged for retail.

Why Hemp? Industrial hemp grown at scale captures and sequesters more co2 from the atmosphere annually than a forest or other agricultural crops. Agricultural hemp provides farmers with new opportunities and crop rotations and is good for the soil and farm diversity. Hemp hurd bedding is all natural, chemical and dust free and compostable. Good for animals, good for the planet.

"We are excited to be launching our All Walks™ Hemp Bedding at Global Pet Expo! This product is a premium solution for conscious pet owners and All Walks™ is the first domestically produced and retail packaged hemp hurd bedding to enter the marketplace with a scale to support industry adoption. We are looking forward to engaging with pet store owners and buyers small and large to offer them and their customers this exciting new product line" Says Gregg Gnecco, Director of Brands and Marketing.

As the primary 'first touch' processor of industrial hemp grain and fiber, IND HEMP works with many companies, manufacturers and converters across a wide range of industries, making a wide array of products and secondary raw materials. All Walks™ intends to maximize these relationships to continue to develop the AW product line into an 'every isle of the pet store' premium brand for conscious pet owners as their raw materials and ingredients can be integrated into everything from kitty litter, to dog beds- leashes, collars, toys, protein and feed additives, supplements and more. Connec with the All Walks™ Team Booth 3270 at Global Pet Expo or www.AllWalksPet.com marketing@AllWalksPet.com.

All Walks™ - Hemp Goods For a Better Path™ (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IND HEMP LLC