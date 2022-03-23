Silverstein Properties and Reside Health Partner to Open a Wellness Center at 4 World Trade Center

Silverstein joins TF Cornerstone, SL Green, and other real estate management companies in offering healthcare services as a premier amenity to office tenants

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reside Health , an innovative tech-enabled service provider delivering health and wellness in the workplace, today announced a partnership with leading real estate management, development, and investment company Silverstein Properties to open a one-of-a-kind wellness center in the Inspire Workspace at 4 World Trade Center in Downtown Manhattan. Tenants will now have access to high-quality health and wellness services, from same-day medical care, to mental health support, acupuncture, and massage.

Reside Health is one-part primary care practice, one-part wellness center. Its team of board-certified physicians and specialists provide full-service medical care, and wellness practitioners offer services including acupuncture, massage, and physical therapy. These services will be offered to Silverstein Properties' tenants in the building's amenity space as well as virtually through a seamless digital platform.

"By bringing healthcare closer to our tenants, we are enhancing their overall workplace experience through greater convenience and access to support their medical and wellness needs," said Yael Ron, Head of Global Hospitality for Silverstein Properties. "We are excited to partner with Reside Health in our mission to provide our clients with the best services and products."

Worksite doctor's offices have been increasingly popular as an amenity for employers to attract new talent and lower healthcare spending. Nearly one-third of all large employers with more than 5,000 employees offer onsite primary care to employees, resulting in a 15 to 25 percent reduction in total healthcare costs, according to the National Association of Worksite Health Centers. As employers navigate today's new hybrid workplace, Reside Health's "Click and Mortar" model enables access to same- or next-day, in-person appointments, in addition to on-demand virtual care services with licensed clinicians.

"Better access to healthcare services has become a necessity, accelerated in part by the pandemic. Employee surveys show that healthcare is the most important benefit offered by employers," said Komal Kothari, MD, Reside Health's CEO and founder. "With access to convenient, high-quality care and embedded care navigation from Reside, Silverstein Properties is enabling a more seamless and enjoyable healthcare experience for their tenants, who benefit from improved health outcomes. The Silverstein team's forward-thinking strategy and commitment to their tenants' well-being enables Reside to further deliver on its mission to help people live their healthiest lives."

About Silverstein Properties

Silverstein Properties is a privately held, full-service real estate development, investment, and management firm based in New York. Founded in 1957 by Chairman Larry Silverstein, the company has developed, owned, and managed more than 40 million square feet of commercial, residential, retail, and hotel space. Recent projects include 7 World Trade Center, the first LEED-certified office tower in New York City (2006), 4 World Trade Center (2013), Four Seasons Walt Disney Resort (2014), the Four Seasons Downtown and 30 Park Place (2016), One West End (2017), and 3 World Trade Center (2018). For further information on Silverstein Properties, please visit www.silversteinproperties.com or https://www.inspireyourday.com/

About Reside Health

Reside Health makes it effortless to take care of your health with an in-house doctor & care team, in your office building and online. Our board-certified doctors come from the top medical institutions and we offer same and next-day appointments with easy online booking. Our doctors spend more time with patients and deliver personalized quality care, addressing everything from common health issues to urgent concerns to chronic medical conditions. We also bring onsite and virtual access to curated wellness services customized to the tenant population, creating a one-stop shop for all healthcare needs. With Reside Health, taking care of your health and well-being is integrated into your day-to-day life like never before. Reside Health is founded and led by Harvard-trained physicians and AlleyCorp's Kevin Ryan. For more information, please visit reside.health .

For more information, please contact David Cirilli at

Reside Health: 646.727.0063 or dave@untitledpartners.com

View original content:

SOURCE Silverstein Properties