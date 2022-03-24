Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021

BEIJING, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Hello Group" or the "Company"), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2021.
Fourth Quarter of 2021 Highlights
- Net revenues decreased by 3.2% year over year to RMB3,674.2 million (US$576.6 million*) in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Net loss attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB4,242.7 million (US$665.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a net income of RMB651.5 million in the same period of 2020. Due to the fact that the Group's fair market value as indicated by its market capitalization was significantly below its net book value of equity, the Group determined that a triggering event had occurred for impairment. The Group conducted a detailed impairment analysis and recorded RMB4,397.0 million (US$690.0 million) as impairment loss, which represented the total value of all the goodwill and intangible assets with the exception of its operational licenses and permits on the consolidated statement of operations for the year ended December 31, 2021.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) decreased to RMB280.9 million (US$44.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, from RMB836.4 million in the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. included an accrual of withholding income tax of RMB207.4 million (US$32.5 million) on undistributed earnings generated in 2021 by our wholly-foreign owned enterprise ("WFOE"), due to our plan to remit WFOE's earnings to its offshore parent company in the foreseeable future to fund its demand on US dollar in business operations, payments of dividends, potential investments, etc.. Without this item, non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. would have been RMB488.3 million (US$76.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Diluted net loss per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB21.50 (US$3.37) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a diluted net income per ADS of RMB2.98 in the same period of 2020.
- Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB1.38 (US$0.22) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to RMB3.80 in the same period of 2020.
- Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Momo application were 114.1 million in December 2021, compared to 113.8 million in December 2020. MAU on Tantan application were 27.0 million in December 2021.
- Total paying users of live video service and value-added service, without double counting the overlap and including 2.5 million paying users of Tantan Limited ("Tantan"), were 11.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 12.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, which included 3.8 million paying users of Tantan.
Full Year 2021 Highlights
- Net revenues decreased 3.0% year over year to RMB14,575.7 million (US$2,287.2 million) for the full year of 2021.
- Net loss attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB2,913.7 million (US$457.2 million) for the full year of 2021, compared to a net income of RMB2,103.5 million during the same period of 2020.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB2,037.1 million (US$319.7 million) for the full year of 2021, compared with RMB2,896.2 million during the same period of 2020.
- Diluted net loss per ADS was RMB14.40 (US$2.26) for the full year of 2021, compared to a diluted net income per ADS of RMB9.65 during the same period of 2020.
- Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB9.56 (US$1.50) for the full year of 2021, compared with RMB13.16 during the same period of 2020.
* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.3726 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 30, 2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
"2021 was a busy year for us. Despite a variety of external challenges, our team was able to methodically execute our strategic priorities and delivered solid results. I am confident that we'll continue to navigate through the challenges ahead and capitalize on the growth opportunities down the road." commented Li Wang, CEO of Hello Group.
Fourth Quarter of 2021 Financial Results
Net revenues
Total net revenues were RMB3,674.2 million (US$576.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 3.2% from RMB3,795.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Live video service revenues were RMB2,148.8 million (US$337.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 7.7% from RMB2,327.9 million during the same period of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in Tantan's live streaming revenues due to the shift of our strategic focus. The live steaming revenues on Momo application increased 1% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,475.7 million (US$231.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 5.3% from RMB1,401.3 million during the same period of 2020. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the continued growth of the virtual gift business on the Momo application driven by the introduction of innovative features and operational events in the audio and video social entertainment experiences, and the rapid growth in the revenues generated by new standalone apps. The increase was partially offset by the decrease in the value-added service revenues of Tantan, due to our strategy to lower the monetization level to improve user experience and retention.
Mobile marketing revenues were RMB25.4 million (US$4.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 51.8% from RMB52.7 million during the same period of 2020. The decrease in mobile marketing revenues was due to our product adjustment to address new regulation requirement.
Mobile games revenues were RMB19.3 million (US$3.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 163.1% from RMB7.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Net revenues from the Momo segment increased from RMB3,051.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to RMB3,235.6 million (US$507.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to the increase in net revenues from value-added service. Net revenues from the Tantan segment decreased from RMB740.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 to RMB437.2 million (US$68.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, due to our strategy to lower the monetization level in order to improve user experience and retention.
Cost and expenses
Cost and expenses were RMB7,729.4 million (US$1,212.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 134.9% from RMB3,290.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to: (a) an increase in impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets amounting to RMB4,397.0 million (US$690.0 million); and (b) an increase in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to Momo's core live video service, and virtual gift recipients for our virtual gift service. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to Tantan's live video service, and a decrease in personnel related costs including share-based compensation expenses resulting from the decreased number of employees and the decreased fair value of the share options granted during the period.
Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB3,205.8 million (US$503.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 3.6% from RMB3,095.9 million during the same period of 2020.
Other operating income
Other operating income was RMB38.6 million (US$6.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease from RMB88.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. The other operating income mainly consisted of government incentives.
Income (loss) from operations
Loss from operations was RMB4,016.6 million (US$630.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to an income from operations of RMB593.6 million during the same period of 2020. Income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB549.3 million (US$86.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB650.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB162.5 million (US$25.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to loss from operations of RMB53.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB507.0 million (US$79.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to RMB787.7 million during the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP income from operations of the Momo segment was RMB658.4 million (US$103.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB791.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP loss from operations of the Tantan segment was RMB145.0 million (US$22.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Income tax expenses
Income tax expenses were RMB296.5 million (US$46.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to RMB5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the following reasons: (a) in the fourth quarter of 2021, we accrued withholding income tax of RMB207.4 million (US$32.5 million) on undistributed earnings generated in 2021 by our WFOE, because we plan to remit WFOE's earnings to its offshore parent company in the foreseeable future to fund its demand on US dollar in business operations, payments of dividends, potential investments, etc.; (b) in the fourth quarter of 2020, we reversed the over-accrued income tax expenses of RMB113.4 million, due to the preferential tax rate adjustment from 12.5% to 10.0% for WFOE, resulting from the fact that the application of the Key Software Enterprise for the fiscal year of 2019 was approved in 2020.
Net income (loss)
Net loss was RMB4,244.0 million (US$666.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a net income of RMB651.1 million during the same period of 2020. Net income from the Momo segment was RMB306.7 million (US$48.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB705.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net loss from the Tantan segment was RMB147.3 million (US$23.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net loss of RMB50.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB279.6 million (US$43.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to RMB836.1 million during the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net income from the Momo segment was RMB415.8 million (US$65.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, which decreased from RMB846.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net loss of the Tantan segment was RMB129.9 million (US$20.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB8.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Net income (loss) attributable to Hello Group Inc.
Net loss attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB4,242.7 million (US$665.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a net income of RMB651.5 million during the same period of 2020.
Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB280.9 million (US$44.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to RMB836.4 million during the same period of 2020.
Net income (loss) per ADS
Diluted net loss per ADS was RMB21.50 (US$3.37) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a diluted net income per ADS of RMB2.98 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB1.38 (US$0.22) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to RMB3.80 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Cash and cash flow
As of December 31, 2021, the Company's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits, long-term deposits and long-term restricted cash totaled RMB15,707.0 million (US$2,464.8 million), compared to RMB16,482.3 million as of December 31, 2020. Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB665.5 million (US$104.4 million), compared to RMB1,039.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Full Year 2021 Financial Results
Net revenues for the full year of 2021 were RMB14,575.7 million (US$2,287.2 million), a decrease of 3.0% from RMB15,024.2 million in the same period of 2020.
Net loss attributable to Hello Group Inc. was RMB2,913.7 million (US$457.2 million) for the full year of 2021, compared to a net income of RMB2,103.5 million during the same period of 2020.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hello Group Inc. (note 1) was RMB2,037.1 million (US$319.7 million) for the full year of 2021, compared to RMB2,896.2 million during the same period of 2020.
Diluted net loss per ADS was RMB14.40 (US$2.26) during the full year of 2021, compared to a diluted net income per ADS of RMB9.65 in the same period of 2020.
Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB9.56 (US$1.50) during the full year of 2021, compared to RMB13.16 in the same period of 2020.
Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB1,559.2 million (US$244.7 million) during the full year of 2021, compared to RMB3,080.9 million in the same period of 2020.
Recent Development
Declaration of a special cash dividend
Hello Group's board of directors has declared a special cash dividend in the amount of US$0.64 per ADS, or US$0.32 per ordinary share. The cash dividend will be paid on April 29, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2022. The ex-dividend date will be April 12, 2022. The aggregate amount of cash dividends to be paid is approximately US$127 million, which will be funded by surplus cash on the Company's balance sheet.
CFO Transition
The Company today announced that Jonathon Zhang, Chief Financial Officer, will retire effective June 30, 2022. Cathy Hui Peng, Senior Vice President of corporate finance, will assume the role of chief financial officer following Mr. Zhang's retirement and Mr. Zhang will remain with the Company as a senior advisor.
"My tenure with Hello Group was such a gratifying journey. I consider the past 8 years with the Company as the most exciting part of my long career life. It has been an absolute privilege to work with the team and have built a great business." said Jonathon Zhang. "I'm also pleased to pass the baton to Cathy. A long time deputy of mine, she is the right person to lead the team to continue their success."
"Jonathon has made tremendous contribution to the Company over the past 8 years. He has been playing an indispensable role in transforming the company and guiding the team to enable our success. On behalf of the company, I want to thank Jonathon for his leadership and dedication and wish him much happiness in his next chapter." said Li Wang, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "At the same time, we are delighted that Cathy will transition into the CFO role. Her deep capital market experience, demonstrated financial acumen and leadership skills will serve her well in her new role."
Prior to this expanded role, Ms. Peng serves as the Company's Senior Vice President of corporate finance. In this role she is responsible for the company's financial planning and analysis, strategic investment and acquisitions, as well as corporate strategy and investor communications. Ms. Peng joined the Company in 2015 as vice president of investor relations. Since then, she has played a key role in driving the company's success in various capital market transactions. From 2007 to 2015, Ms. Peng worked for SINA Corporation as director of investor relations and a corporate treasurer. Prior to that, she worked for several public and private companies in TMT space where she served various roles in accounting, financial planning and analysis, M&As and corporate communications. Ms. Peng started her career in auditing at Ernst &Young from 2001. Ms. Peng received her bachelor degree in Economics from Peking University in 2001.
Business Outlook
For the first quarter of 2022, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.1 billion to RMB3.2 billion, representing a decrease of 10.7% to 7.8% year-over-year. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.
Note 1: Non-GAAP measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we, Hello Group, use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.
Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.
Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.
Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to Hello Group Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future significant recurring expenses in our results of operations. We compensate for such limitation by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.
About Hello Group Inc.
We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. It is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. We also operate a number of other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from our users.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes, our financial outlook for the first quarter of 2022, as well as the amount of, timing, methods and funding sources for repurchases of our shares under the share repurchase program.
Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the fourth quarter of 2021 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the first quarter of 2022 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth. Moreover, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business operations and the economy in China, the market price of the Company's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time, the Company's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
Year
Ended December 31
Ended December 31
2020
2021
2021
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Live video service
2,327,875
2,148,785
337,191
9,637,579
8,378,945
1,314,839
Value-added service
1,401,269
1,475,733
231,575
5,112,182
5,971,792
937,104
Mobile marketing
52,663
25,369
3,981
198,197
159,010
24,952
Mobile games
7,334
19,294
3,028
39,564
47,712
7,487
Other services
6,060
5,048
792
36,666
18,260
2,866
Total net revenues
3,795,201
3,674,229
576,567
15,024,188
14,575,719
2,287,248
Cost and expenses:
Cost of revenues
(2,042,781)
(2,191,520)
(343,897)
(7,976,781)
(8,383,431)
(1,315,543)
Research and development
(327,295)
(316,024)
(49,591)
(1,167,677)
(1,131,781)
(177,601)
Sales and marketing
(697,722)
(659,604)
(103,506)
(2,813,922)
(2,604,309)
(408,673)
General and administrative
(222,191)
(165,257)
(25,932)
(763,150)
(624,700)
(98,029)
Impairment loss ongoodwill and intangible assets
-
(4,397,012)
(689,987)
-
(4,397,012)
(689,987)
Total cost and expenses
(3,289,989)
(7,729,417)
(1,212,913)
(12,721,530)
(17,141,233)
(2,689,833)
Other operating income
88,385
38,558
6,051
228,777
175,947
27,610
Income (loss) from operations
593,597
(4,016,630)
(630,295)
2,531,435
(2,389,567)
(374,975)
Interest income
100,880
99,573
15,625
444,471
384,279
60,302
Interest expense
(19,047)
(18,444)
(2,894)
(78,872)
(73,776)
(11,577)
Other gain or loss, net
7,500
2,000
314
1,500
(16,000)
(2,511)
Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on
682,930
(3,933,501)
(617,250)
2,898,534
(2,095,064)
(328,761)
Income tax expenses
(5,481)
(296,491)
(46,526)
(755,620)
(822,556)
(129,077)
Income (loss) before share of income on equity method
677,449
(4,229,992)
(663,776)
2,142,914
(2,917,620)
(457,838)
Share of loss on equity method investments
(26,319)
(14,045)
(2,204)
(42,522)
(8,084)
(1,269)
Net income (loss)
651,130
(4,244,037)
(665,980)
2,100,392
(2,925,704)
(459,107)
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
(320)
(1,319)
(207)
(3,092)
(11,996)
(1,882)
Net income (loss) attributable to the shareholders of Hello
651,450
(4,242,718)
(665,773)
2,103,484
(2,913,708)
(457,225)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to ordinary
Basic
1.57
(10.75)
(1.69)
5.05
(7.20)
(1.13)
Diluted
1.49
(10.75)
(1.69)
4.83
(7.20)
(1.13)
Weighted average shares used in calculating net income (loss)
Basic
414,839,350
394,694,993
394,694,993
416,914,898
404,701,910
404,701,910
Diluted
449,683,596
394,694,993
394,694,993
452,081,642
404,701,910
404,701,910
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
Year
Ended December 31
Ended December 31
2020
2021
2021
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income (loss)
651,130
(4,244,037)
(665,980)
2,100,392
(2,925,704)
(459,107)
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(69,010)
(7,331)
(1,150)
(141,677)
(39,161)
(6,145)
Comprehensive income (loss)
582,120
(4,251,368)
(667,130)
1,958,715
(2,964,865)
(465,252)
Less: comprehensive loss attributed to the non-
(9,059)
(3,280)
(515)
(26,004)
(16,603)
(2,605)
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to
591,179
(4,248,088)
(666,615)
1,984,719
(2,948,262)
(462,647)
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31
December 31
December 31
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
3,363,942
5,570,563
874,143
Short-term deposits
7,566,250
2,860,000
448,796
Restricted cash
2,130
-
-
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of
200,831
205,225
32,204
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
613,696
775,072
121,626
Total current assets
11,746,849
9,410,860
1,476,769
Long-term deposits
5,550,000
7,200,000
1,129,837
Long-term restricted cash
-
76,471
12,000
Right-of-use assets, net
278,175
257,934
40,475
Property and equipment, net
265,765
180,664
28,350
Intangible assets, net
687,211
27,320
4,287
Rental deposits
21,794
19,204
3,014
Long-term investments
454,996
820,006
128,677
Other non-current assets
94,868
83,930
13,170
Deferred tax assets
32,495
34,849
5,469
Goodwill
4,088,403
-
-
Total assets
23,220,556
18,111,238
2,842,048
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
699,394
726,207
113,957
Deferred revenue
511,617
539,967
84,733
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
854,835
911,050
142,964
Amount due to related parties
19,462
5,016
787
Lease liabilities due within one year
132,793
162,950
25,570
Income tax payable
236,490
125,773
19,737
Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions
62,149
44,802
7,030
Total current liabilities
2,516,740
2,515,765
394,778
Deferred tax liabilities
171,803
213,384
33,485
Convertible senior notes
4,658,966
4,565,292
716,394
Share-based compensation liability
875,616
-
-
Lease liabilities
136,436
103,105
16,179
Other non-current liabilities
25,666
128,095
20,101
Total liabilities
8,385,227
7,525,641
1,180,937
Shareholder's equity (i)
14,835,329
10,585,597
1,661,111
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
23,220,556
18,111,238
2,842,048
(i): As of December 31, 2021, the number of ordinary shares outstanding was 395,200,884.
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
Year
Ended December 31
Ended December 31
2020
2021
2021
2020
2021
2021
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
651,130
(4,244,037)
(665,980)
2,100,392
(2,925,704)
(459,107)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by
Depreciation of property and equipment
55,375
34,226
5,371
208,990
155,537
24,407
Amortization of intangible assets
37,741
1,279
201
157,258
109,062
17,114
Share-based compensation
157,584
126,576
19,862
678,686
475,771
74,658
Share of loss on equity method investments
26,319
14,045
2,204
42,522
8,084
1,269
Impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets
-
4,397,012
689,987
-
4,397,012
689,987
Gain or loss on long-term investments
(7,500)
(2,000)
(314)
(1,500)
16,000
2,511
Gain on subsidiary deconsolidation
-
-
-
(6,676)
-
-
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
(15,526)
(2,436)
Loss or gain on disposal of property and equipment
3
(36)
(6)
(282)
1,236
194
Provision of losses (income) on receivable and other assets
19,663
(505)
(79)
46,075
(263)
(41)
Cash received on investment income distribution
-
-
-
1,153
-
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
34,533
13,984
2,194
52,247
(10,374)
(1,628)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
104,636
52,504
8,239
(59,117)
(151,162)
(23,721)
Amount due from a related party
-
-
-
4,382
-
-
Rental deposits
(4,372)
1,171
184
(4,265)
(343)
(54)
Deferred tax assets
1,535
(338)
(53)
4,569
(2,354)
(369)
Other non-current assets
(166,665)
42,125
6,610
(138,484)
34,075
5,347
Accounts payable
66,948
11,053
1,734
(11,716)
30,475
4,782
Income tax payable
(95,341)
(39,285)
(6,165)
82,514
(110,716)
(17,374)
Deferred revenue
24,740
9,652
1,515
8,910
35,106
5,509
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
41,048
99,497
15,613
(120,363)
60,668
9,520
Amount due to related parties
(12,406)
(9,751)
(1,530)
(10,144)
(14,447)
(2,267)
Deferred tax liability
(9,435)
207,114
32,501
(39,315)
180,173
28,273
Share-based compensation liability
-
-
-
-
(678,153)
(106,417)
Other non-current liabilities
113,553
(48,777)
(7,654)
85,053
(34,959)
(5,486)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,039,089
665,509
104,434
3,080,889
1,559,198
244,671
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(16,095)
(19,201)
(3,013)
(124,143)
(95,323)
(14,958)
Payment for long-term investments
(9,000)
(115,052)
(18,054)
(13,500)
(415,052)
(65,131)
Purchase of short-term deposits
(3,654,500)
(400,000)
(62,769)
(14,949,665)
(4,976,688)
(780,951)
Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits
3,954,500
3,550,000
557,072
19,577,159
9,667,570
1,517,053
Payment for short-term investments
-
-
-
(10,000)
-
-
Cash received from sales of short-term investment
-
-
-
10,000
-
-
Cash received on investment income distribution
-
-
-
-
5,610
880
Cash of disposed subsidiaries
-
-
-
-
(8,750)
(1,373)
Cash received from sales of long term investment
12,000
20,000
3,138
12,000
20,000
3,138
Purchase of long-term deposits
(900,000)
(1,600,000)
(251,075)
(5,250,000)
(1,850,000)
(290,305)
Cash received on maturity of long term deposits
-
200,000
31,384
-
200,000
31,384
Other investing activities
2
569
89
(317)
2,975
467
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(613,093)
1,636,316
256,772
(748,466)
2,550,342
400,204
Cash flows from financing activities:
Deferred payment for business acquisition
-
(50)
(8)
(18,355)
(12,957)
(2,033)
Proceeds from exercise of share options
171
5
1
226
776
122
Repurchase of ordinary shares
(197,799)
-
-
(330,206)
(862,865)
(135,402)
Repurchase of subsidiary's share options
(932)
(5,070)
(796)
(25,832)
(59,120)
(9,277)
Dividends payment
-
-
-
(1,123,983)
(852,743)
(133,814)
Net cash used in financing activities
(198,560)
(5,115)
(803)
(1,498,150)
(1,786,909)
(280,404)
Effect of exchange rate changes
(37,770)
(12,972)
(2,035)
(80,944)
(41,669)
(6,538)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
189,666
2,283,738
358,368
753,329
2,280,962
357,933
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period
3,176,406
3,363,296
527,775
2,612,743
3,366,072
528,210
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period
3,366,072
5,647,034
886,143
3,366,072
5,647,034
886,143
Hello Group Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures
(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)
1.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.
Three months
Three months
Three months
Ended December 31, 2020
Ended December 31, 2021
Ended December 31, 2021
GAAP
Amortization of
Share-based
Tax impacts
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Impairment
Share-
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Impairment loss
Share-based
Non-GAAP
(ii)
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
US$
US$
US$
Cost of revenues
(2,042,781)
17,694
4,242
-
(2,020,845)
(2,191,520)
-
3,393
(2,188,127)
(343,897)
-
532
(343,365)
Research and development
(327,295)
2,247
38,515
-
(286,533)
(316,024)
-
36,303
(279,721)
(49,591)
-
5,697
(43,894)
Sales and marketing
(697,722)
16,547
27,122
-
(654,053)
(659,604)
-
11,024
(648,580)
(103,506)
-
1,730
(101,776)
General and administrative
(222,191)
-
87,705
-
(134,486)
(165,257)
-
75,856
(89,401)
(25,932)
-
11,903
(14,029)
Impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets
-
-
-
-
-
(4,397,012)
4,397,012
-
-
(689,987)
689,987
-
-
Cost and operating expenses
(3,289,989)
36,488
157,584
-
(3,095,917)
(7,729,417)
4,397,012
126,576
(3,205,829)
(1,212,913)
689,987
19,862
(503,064)
Income (loss) from operations
593,597
36,488
157,584
-
787,669
(4,016,630)
4,397,012
126,576
506,958
(630,295)
689,987
19,862
79,554
Net income (loss) attributable to Hello Group Inc.
651,450
36,488
157,584
(9,122)
836,400
(4,242,718)
4,397,012
126,576
280,870
(665,773)
689,987
19,862
44,076
Hello Group Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures
(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)
1
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures-continued.
Year
Year
Year
Ended December 31, 2020
Ended December 31, 2021
Ended December 31, 2021
GAAP
Amortization of
Share-based
Tax
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Impairment
Amortization of
Share-based
Tax
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Impairment
Amortization of
Share-based
Tax impacts
Non-GAAP
(ii)
(ii)
(ii)
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
US$
US$
US$
US$
US$
Cost of revenues
(7,976,781)
73,740
18,449
-
(7,884,592)
(8,383,431)
-
51,853
17,941
-
(8,313,637)
(1,315,543)
-
8,137
2,815
-
(1,304,591)
Research and development
(1,167,677)
9,365
175,870
-
(982,442)
(1,131,781)
-
3,660
139,571
-
(988,550)
(177,601)
-
574
21,902
-
(155,125)
Sales and marketing
(2,813,922)
68,960
158,902
-
(2,586,060)
(2,604,309)
-
48,491
70,821
-
(2,484,997)
(408,673)
-
7,609
11,113
-
(389,951)
General and administrative
(763,150)
-
325,465
-
(437,685)
(624,700)
-
-
247,438
-
(377,262)
(98,029)
-
-
38,828
-
(59,201)
Impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets
-
-
-
-
-
(4,397,012)
4,397,012
-
-
-
-
(689,987)
689,987
-
-
-
-
Cost and operating expenses
(12,721,530)
152,065
678,686
-
(11,890,779)
(17,141,233)
4,397,012
104,004
475,771
-
(12,164,446)
(2,689,833)
689,987
16,320
74,658
-
(1,908,868)
Income (loss) from operations
2,531,435
152,065
678,686
-
3,362,186
(2,389,567)
4,397,012
104,004
475,771
-
2,587,220
(374,975)
689,987
16,320
74,658
-
405,990
Net income (loss) attributable toHello Group Inc.
2,103,484
152,065
678,686
(38,016)
2,896,219
(2,913,708)
4,397,012
104,004
475,771
(26,002)
2,037,077
(457,225)
689,987
16,320
74,658
(4,080)
319,660
(ii) Includes tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisition.
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
Ended December 31, 2021
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Unallocated[1]
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
-
Live video service
1,947,958
200,827
-
-
2,148,785
337,191
Value-added service
1,239,351
236,382
-
-
1,475,733
231,575
Mobile marketing
25,369
-
-
-
25,369
3,981
Mobile games
19,294
-
-
-
19,294
3,028
Other services
3,667
-
1,381
-
5,048
792
Total net revenues
3,235,639
437,209
1,381
-
3,674,229
576,567
Cost and expenses (iii):
Cost of revenues
(1,962,718)
(228,290)
(512)
-
(2,191,520)
(343,897)
Research and development
(233,512)
(82,512)
-
-
(316,024)
(49,591)
Sales and marketing
(377,672)
(281,534)
(398)
-
(659,604)
(103,506)
General and administrative
(147,957)
(10,362)
(6,938)
-
(165,257)
(25,932)
Impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets
-
-
-
(4,397,012)
(4,397,012)
(689,987)
Total cost and expenses
(2,721,859)
(602,698)
(7,848)
(4,397,012)
(7,729,417)
(1,212,913)
Other operating income
35,532
3,023
3
-
38,558
6,051
Income (loss) from operations
549,312
(162,466)
(6,464)
(4,397,012)
(4,016,630)
(630,295)
Interest income
99,399
139
35
-
99,573
15,625
Interest expense
(18,444)
-
-
-
(18,444)
(2,894)
Other gain or loss, net
2,000
-
-
-
2,000
314
Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on
632,267
(162,327)
(6,429)
(4,397,012)
(3,933,501)
(617,250)
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(311,479)
14,988
-
-
(296,491)
(46,526)
Income (loss) before share of income on equity method
320,788
(147,339)
(6,429)
(4,397,012)
(4,229,992)
(663,776)
Share of loss on equity method investments
(14,045)
-
-
-
(14,045)
(2,204)
Net income (loss)
306,743
(147,339)
(6,429)
(4,397,012)
(4,244,037)
(665,980)
(iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three months
Ended December 31, 2021
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
2,729
664
-
3,393
532
Research and development
19,569
16,734
-
36,303
5,697
Sales and marketing
10,997
27
-
11,024
1,730
General and administrative
75,808
48
-
75,856
11,903
Total cost and expenses
109,103
17,473
-
126,576
19,862
[1] The impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets is presented as an unallocated item in the segment information because our management does not consider this as part of the segment operating performance measure.
Hello Group Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
Ended December 31, 2021
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Unallocated
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Income (loss) from operations
549,312
(162,466)
(6,464)
(4,397,012)
(4,016,630)
(630,295)
Share-based compensation
109,103
17,473
-
-
126,576
19,862
Impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets
-
-
-
4,397,012
4,397,012
689,987
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations
658,415
(144,993)
(6,464)
-
506,958
79,554
Net income (loss)
306,743
(147,339)
(6,429)
(4,397,012)
(4,244,037)
(665,980)
Share-based compensation
109,103
17,473
-
-
126,576
19,862
Impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets
-
-
-
4,397,012
4,397,012
689,987
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
415,846
(129,866)
(6,429)
-
279,551
43,869
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
Ended December 31, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$[2]
Net revenues:
Live video service
1,923,544
404,331
-
2,327,875
356,762
Value-added service
1,065,062
336,207
-
1,401,269
214,754
Mobile marketing
52,663
-
-
52,663
8,071
Mobile games
7,334
-
-
7,334
1,124
Other services
2,743
-
3,317
6,060
929
Total net revenues
3,051,346
740,538
3,317
3,795,201
581,640
Cost and expenses (iv):
Cost of revenues
(1,676,071)
(365,350)
(1,360)
(2,042,781)
(313,070)
Research and development
(243,555)
(83,740)
-
(327,295)
(50,160)
Sales and marketing
(361,115)
(336,558)
(49)
(697,722)
(106,931)
General and administrative
(202,831)
(11,891)
(7,469)
(222,191)
(34,052)
Total cost and expenses
(2,483,572)
(797,539)
(8,878)
(3,289,989)
(504,213)
Other operating income
83,110
3,945
1,330
88,385
13,546
Income (loss) from operations
650,884
(53,056)
(4,231)
593,597
90,973
Interest income
100,347
486
47
100,880
15,461
Interest expense
(19,047)
-
-
(19,047)
(2,919)
Other gain or loss, net
7,500
-
-
7,500
1,149
Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on equity
739,684
(52,570)
(4,184)
682,930
104,664
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(7,565)
2,084
-
(5,481)
(840)
Income (loss) before share of income on equity method
732,119
(50,486)
(4,184)
677,449
103,824
Share of loss on equity method investments
(26,319)
-
-
(26,319)
(4,034)
Net income (loss)
705,800
(50,486)
(4,184)
651,130
99,790
(iv) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three months
Ended December 31, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
2,844
1,398
-
4,242
650
Research and development
31,946
6,569
-
38,515
5,903
Sales and marketing
21,452
5,670
-
27,122
4,157
General and administrative
84,706
644
2,355
87,705
13,441
Total cost and expenses
140,948
14,281
2,355
157,584
24,151
[2] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.525 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 31, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
Hello Group Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
Ended December 31, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Income (loss) from operations
650,884
(53,056)
(4,231)
593,597
90,973
Share-based compensation
140,948
14,281
2,355
157,584
24,151
Amortization of intangible assets from
-
36,488
-
36,488
5,592
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations
791,832
(2,287)
(1,876)
787,669
120,716
Net income (loss)
705,800
(50,486)
(4,184)
651,130
99,790
Share-based compensation
140,948
14,281
2,355
157,584
24,151
Amortization of intangible assets from
-
36,488
-
36,488
5,592
Tax impacts
-
(9,122)
-
(9,122)
(1,398)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
846,748
(8,839)
(1,829)
836,080
128,135
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Year
Ended December 31, 2021
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Unallocated
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
-
Live video service
7,475,809
903,136
-
-
8,378,945
1,314,839
Value-added service
4,845,744
1,126,048
-
-
5,971,792
937,104
Mobile marketing
159,010
-
-
-
159,010
24,952
Mobile games
47,712
-
-
-
47,712
7,487
Other services
12,930
-
5,330
-
18,260
2,866
Total net revenues
12,541,205
2,029,184
5,330
-
14,575,719
2,287,248
Cost and expenses (v):
Cost of revenues
(7,301,048)
(1,044,852)
(37,531)
-
(8,383,431)
(1,315,543)
Research and development
(828,688)
(303,093)
-
-
(1,131,781)
(177,601)
Sales and marketing
(1,420,130)
(1,180,146)
(4,033)
-
(2,604,309)
(408,673)
General and administrative
(619,922)
18,401
(23,179)
-
(624,700)
(98,029)
Impairment loss on goodwill and intangible assets
-
-
-
(4,397,012)
(4,397,012)
(689,987)
Total cost and expenses
(10,169,788)
(2,509,690)
(64,743)
(4,397,012)
(17,141,233)
(2,689,833)
Other operating income
138,884
37,029
34
-
175,947
27,610
Income (loss) from operations
2,510,301
(443,477)
(59,379)
(4,397,012)
(2,389,567)
(374,975)
Interest income
383,028
1,091
160
-
384,279
60,302
Interest expense
(73,776)
-
-
-
(73,776)
(11,577)
Other gain or loss, net
(16,000)
-
-
-
(16,000)
(2,511)
Income (loss) before income tax and share of income on
2,803,553
(442,386)
(59,219)
(4,397,012)
(2,095,064)
(328,761)
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(844,987)
22,431
-
-
(822,556)
(129,077)
Income (loss) before share of income on equity method
1,958,566
(419,955)
(59,219)
(4,397,012)
(2,917,620)
(457,838)
Share of loss on equity method investments
(8,084)
-
-
-
(8,084)
(1,269)
Net income (loss)
1,950,482
(419,955)
(59,219)
(4,397,012)
(2,925,704)
(459,107)
(v) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Year
Ended December 31, 2021
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
10,541
7,400
-
17,941
2,815
Research and development
97,828
41,743
-
139,571
21,902
Sales and marketing
48,154
22,667
-
70,821
11,113
General and administrative
314,216
-66,778
-
247,438
38,828
Total cost and expenses
470,739
5,032
-
475,771
74,658
Hello Group Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Year
Ended December 31, 2021
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Unallocated
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Income (loss) from operations
2,510,301
(443,477)
(59,379)
(4,397,012)
(2,389,567)
(374,975)
Share-based compensation
470,739
5,032
-
-
475,771
74,658
Impairment loss on goodwill and intangible
-
-
-
4,397,012
4,397,012
689,987
Amortization of intangible assets from
-
104,004
-
-
104,004
16,320
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations
2,981,040
(334,441)
(59,379)
-
2,587,220
405,990
Net income (loss)
1,950,482
(419,955)
(59,219)
(4,397,012)
(2,925,704)
(459,107)
Share-based compensation
470,739
5,032
-
-
475,771
74,658
Impairment loss on goodwill and intangible
-
-
-
4,397,012
4,397,012
689,987
Amortization of intangible assets from
-
104,004
-
-
104,004
16,320
Tax impacts
-
(26,002)
-
-
(26,002)
(4,080)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
2,421,221
(336,921)
(59,219)
-
2,025,081
317,778
Hello Group Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Year
Ended December 31, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Live video service
8,638,810
998,769
-
9,637,579
1,477,024
Value-added service
3,742,637
1,369,545
-
5,112,182
783,476
Mobile marketing
198,197
-
-
198,197
30,375
Mobile games
39,564
-
-
39,564
6,063
Other services
11,911
-
24,755
36,666
5,620
Total net revenues
12,631,119
2,368,314
24,755
15,024,188
2,302,558
Cost and expenses (vi):
Cost of revenues
(6,865,836)
(1,088,816)
(22,129)
(7,976,781)
(1,222,495)
Research and development
(844,826)
(322,851)
(1,167,677)
(178,954)
Sales and marketing
(1,454,123)
(1,359,709)
(90)
(2,813,922)
(431,252)
General and administrative
(664,458)
(73,019)
(25,673)
(763,150)
(116,958)
Total cost and expenses
(9,829,243)
(2,844,395)
(47,892)
(12,721,530)
(1,949,659)
Other operating income
223,312
3,945
1,520
228,777
35,062
Income (loss) from operations
3,025,188
(472,136)
(21,617)
2,531,435
387,961
Interest income
440,878
3,353
240
444,471
68,118
Interest expense
(78,872)
-
-
(78,872)
(12,088)
Other gain or loss, net
1,500
-
-
1,500
230
Income (loss) before income tax and share of
3,388,694
(468,783)
(21,377)
2,898,534
444,221
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(770,333)
14,713
-
(755,620)
(115,804)
Income (loss) before share of income on equity
2,618,361
(454,070)
(21,377)
2,142,914
328,417
Share of loss on equity method investments
(42,522)
-
-
(42,522)
(6,517)
Net income (loss)
2,575,839
(454,070)
(21,377)
2,100,392
321,900
(vi) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Year
Ended December 31, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
15,189
3,260
-
18,449
2,827
Research and development
127,714
48,156
-
175,870
26,953
Sales and marketing
142,908
15,994
-
158,902
24,353
General and administrative
292,356
22,882
10,227
325,465
49,880
Total cost and expenses
578,167
90,292
10,227
678,686
104,013
Hello Group Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Year
Ended December 31, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Income (loss) from operations
3,025,188
(472,136)
(21,617)
2,531,435
387,961
Share-based compensation
578,167
90,292
10,227
678,686
104,013
Amortization of intangible assets from business
-
152,065
-
152,065
23,305
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations
3,603,355
(229,779)
(11,390)
3,362,186
515,279
Net income (loss)
2,575,839
(454,070)
(21,377)
2,100,392
321,900
Share-based compensation
578,167
90,292
10,227
678,686
104,013
Amortization of intangible assets from business
-
152,065
-
152,065
23,305
Tax impacts
-
(38,016)
-
(38,016)
(5,826)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
3,154,006
(249,729)
(11,150)
2,893,127
443,392
