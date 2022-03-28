Cloudera Announces New Executive Leadership Appointments

Appointments Include Abhas as Chief Strategy Officer, Irma Laxamana as Chief Legal Officer, Prat Moghe as EVP, GM of Cloud

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, the hybrid data cloud company, today made a series of senior executive announcements to bolster its leadership team as the company prepares for rapid growth in 2022.

Cloudera has appointed Abhas as Chief Strategy Officer, responsible for global corporate strategy, pricing, new product introduction, and other functions related to Cloudera's growth and direction. To further scale the company's innovation and meet customer demand for cloud-native solutions, the company has also named Prat Moghe as EVP, GM of Cloud. In addition, Irma Laxamana has been named as Chief Legal Officer, responsible for worldwide legal affairs and compliance activities.

"I am thrilled for Cloudera to announce these leaders in their new roles," said Robert Bearden, chief executive officer at Cloudera. "With their expertise, and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and KKR's track record of transformational leadership, I am confident we have the right mechanisms and capital structure in place to take more big bet risks so we can innovate and grow faster. This will enable us to deliver the right products and services, at the right time, to solve our customers biggest challenges."

Last year, Cloudera completed an agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R") and KKR in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $5.3 billion. As a private company, Cloudera is pursuing a long-term path to hybrid cloud leadership for analytics that span the complete data lifecycle from the Edge to AI, supporting businesses across all industries in the face of accelerated digital transformation.

Irma Laxamana has been with Cloudera for nearly three years, serving in various roles including Deputy General Counsel, Vice President, for more than a year and a half. She came to Cloudera following the merger with Hortonworks, where Laxamana spent five years as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel. Laxamana also held senior legal positions with GoodData, VMware, and Wind River Systems. Previously, she served on the Board of Directors of the San Francisco Girls Chorus and the Advisory Board of Oasis for Girls. She holds a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and received her JD degree from the University of Washington School of Law.

Abhas served as Chief of Staff and Vice President for Business Transformation at the company, since coming to Cloudera following the merger with Hortonworks. Prior, he helped scale Hortonworks' go-to-market efforts as Global Head of Customer Innovation and Strategic Value Sales. In addition to his day job, Abhas mentors multiple tech startups and acts as an advisor to help them with angel investments, product prototyping, affiliate partnership strategy and more. He holds leadership positions in a variety of organizations to bring about a positive change in society, and was selected as a Global Shaper by the World Economic Forum.

Prat Moghe joined Cloudera following the company's acquisition of Cazena, an innovative data lake solutions provider, where he was CEO and founder. Prat has more than 25 years of experience in the enterprise software industry, having launched data and analytics products at multiple startups. He previously led Product, Marketing, and Strategy at Netezza, the data warehouse appliance leader and helped integrate and scale the company after its $2B acquisition by IBM in 2010. Prat started his career at Bell Labs. He is a former President of TiE Boston, a non-profit that mentors entrepreneurs. Prat holds a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from UCLA.

