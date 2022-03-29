Locus Robotics Chosen by GXO to Support Its Logistics Solution for Customer Warehouses in the U.K. and Netherlands

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, has been chosen by GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, as the primary AMR technology to support high-volume order fulfillment for a large sports-fashion retail company in the U.K. and Netherlands.

"Locus's innovative multi-bot approach, flexibility, scalability, and fast ROI is helping GXO to consistently exceed their global customers' expectations," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "This deployment allows GXO to further scale its operations for the customer as they expand into new markets and reach more consumers."

To accommodate the explosive growth of its European retail customer, GXO has deployed 65 Locus Robotics AMRs at their warehouses. The LocusBots optimize productivity in the order fulfillment process by decreasing unproductive walking time and eliminating the physical challenges of pulling heavy pick trolleys.

"This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to deploy innovative logistics solutions that use advanced technology to address increasingly complex fulfillment challenges," said Gavin Williams, Managing Director of GXO, U.K. and Ireland. "Customization, flexibility and scalability are the hallmarks of our solutions, and the Locus AMRs support our ability to make warehouse space even more efficient for our customers."

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2 – 3x, with less labor compared to traditional piece handling systems. This award-winning solution helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments, easily integrating into existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, instantly transforming productivity without transforming the warehouse. In 2021 Locus Robotics ranked 428 on the Inc. 500 and was named as Forrester's AMR Company of the Year. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for approximately 120,000 team members across more than 900 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

