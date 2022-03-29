SKF announces changes to Group Management

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Victoria van Camp, CTO and Senior Vice President, SKF Technology Development will leave SKF to continue her career outside SKF. She will leave Group Management today but will remain in an advisory role during a brief transition period.

Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, says: "On behalf of SKF I would like to thank Victoria for her valuable contribution during many years of employment and I wish her all the best in future".

The role as CTO and Senior Vice President, SKF Technology Development has been assumed on an interim basis by Andrew Bell, Director, Product Development & Engineering.

A recruitment process to identify a new CTO and Senior Vice President has been initiated.

