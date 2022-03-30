Amalgamated Employee Benefits Administrators Receives BenchmarkPortal's Top Small Contact Center Award for 2022

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amalgamated Employee Benefits Administrators (www.amalgamatedbenefits.com), a member of the Amalgamated Family of Companies, recently earned the distinction of being included in the Top Small Contact Centers for 2022 from BenchmarkPortal, a global leader in the contact center industry. The Top Contact Centers competition compares the performance of contact centers throughout North America, evaluating their key metrics against other centers based on center size. The centers' entries are cross-checked, validated, and approved by certified contact center experts, and the resulting submissions are scored on the basis of both quality and cost efficiency.

"Receiving the BenchmarkPortal Top Small Contact Center distinction again is a testament to the high standards we have set for our contact center and our own internal benchmarking of key metrics to assure that our quality standards are met," said Amalgamated Family of Companies President and CEO Paul Mallen.

Submissions are grouped into four categories with each center compared to a wide variety of industries and assigned numerical ratings. As a result of the scoring process, Amalgamated Employee Benefits Administrators was determined to be a Top Small Contact Center in North America.

BenchmarkPortal CEO Bruce Belfiore stated, "Amalgamated Employee Benefits Administrator's placement among the Top Small Contact Centers is a direct result of its leadership's commitment to balancing cost-effective service solutions with best-in-class service performance."

About Amalgamated Employee Benefits Administrators

Amalgamated Employee Benefits Administrators is a total resource for comprehensive third party employee benefits administration focused on delivering high quality, value-added services that effectively meet the needs of plan sponsors and members, alike. Amalgamated's highly trained professionals bring in-depth expertise and years of experience across all areas of employee benefits administration for unions, businesses, associations and self-insured plans. This coupled with leading-edge technologies and proven systems enable us to provide the most efficient, cost-effective, flexible and customized benefits administration. Our dedicated account management team assists Taft-Hartley multi-employer plans and their members with a wide range of services, from health and dental claims processing, claims review and adjudication, pension and annuity administration, and utilization reporting and management, to recordkeeping, audit assistance, payroll auditing and member communications.

The Company is a member of the Amalgamated Family of Companies; which includes: a comprehensive insurance solutions provider, Amalgamated Life Insurance Company; Amalgamated Medical Care Management, a medical care management firm; Amalgamated Agency, a property and casualty broker; and AliGraphics, a printing firm.

About BenchmarkPortal

BenchmarkPortal's activities began in 1995, and it is now a global leader in the contact center industry, providing benchmarking, certification, training, consulting and research. The BenchmarkPortal team of professionals has gained international recognition for its innovative approach to best practices for contact centers. BenchmarkPortal hosts the world's largest databased of contact center metrics, which is constantly being refreshed with new data. BenchmarkPortal's mission is to provide contact center managers with the tools and information that will help them optimize their efficiency and effectiveness in their customer communications. For more information, please call 1-800-214-8929 or visit www.BenchmarkPortal.com

