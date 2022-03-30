Brightspeed Readies First Deployment of State-of-the-Art High Speed Fiber Optics Network

Working with Leading Industry Partners to Execute Blueprint for $2 Billion Network Transformation Plan

Company Continues Progress Toward Day One Operations

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed today announced that, in anticipation of operations in the third quarter of 2022, it has begun design and construction preparation for the planned deployment of its fiber optics network buildout. Brightspeed's first office application will take place in North Carolina, home to its recently announced corporate headquarters. North Carolina is one of the 20 states that will comprise Brightspeed's operating territory, spanning mainly rural and suburban regions of the U.S. The larger network build for the company's multi-state footprint is expected to begin later this year.

This initial installation – and the broader planned network – will use a suite of fiber-based Optical Distribution Network (ODN) technologies and integrated software that will leverage an innovative distributed tap (access point) product solution to support efficiency, while accelerating deployment and market availability. The unique, state-of-the-art distributed FTTP deployment model will allow Brightspeed to expand its fiber optics network at a faster pace than a traditional centralized split design.

"Given our collective decades of experience with previous network builds, the Brightspeed leadership team knows what it takes to deploy fiber at an ambitious scale. Technology has evolved greatly since the early days of fiber. We are hitting the ground running here in North Carolina with a technical architecture that leapfrogs even the most current state of FTTP networks," said Tom Maguire, Chief Operating Officer of Brightspeed.

In addition to its previously announced supply chain and logistics partner KGPCo, Brightspeed is working with a select group of industry-leading service providers to execute on this first implementation, including:

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) to simplify the fiber build with its to simplify the fiber build with its Evolv™ terminals and Pushlok™ connectors , Corning's newest differentiated plug and play network distribution technology;

Calix Incorporated (NYSE: CALX) to leverage the industry's only cloud platforms that enable end-to-end workflows – from the access edge to the customer premises – as well as 10G XGS-PON systems to support and manage high speed symmetrical services;

Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE: DY) in support of the design and construction of the physical network, leveraging its unmatched industry knowledge and network of resources; and

IQGeo Group (LSE: IQG) to provide its geospatial software solution, designed specifically to accelerate productivity and collaboration across the network planning, design, construction, and maintenance processes.

"We are thrilled to work with this stellar team of partners who understand our mission," added Maguire. "The deployment in North Carolina is another milestone for Brightspeed as we prep for our standalone business. This is the first time many of these technologies will be deployed at scale in the U.S., and we are both energized and humbled to serve as a technological pioneer in our industry."

Brightspeed has previously announced plans to invest more than $2 billion in its fiber optics transformation that is expected to reach up to 3 million homes and businesses over the next five years, including in many places where fiber and advanced technology have not historically been deployed. The company will initially be comprised of the incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) assets and associated operations of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), which are the subject of a pending acquisition by Apollo-managed funds (NYSE: APO). While Brightspeed will not bring customers onto its network until the transaction closes, this first deployment is designed to serve as a baseline for the development of the company's planned fiber deployments throughout its 20-state territory as it prepares for day one operations.

Maguire continued, "With this blueprint, we are well-equipped to quickly deliver on our stated goals to bring fast, reliable Internet and Wi-Fi to more homes and businesses. What is especially meaningful is that we are working to bring the absolute best network technology and broadband capabilities that will be so empowering to the communities we will serve."

For more information about Brightspeed, please visit the company's website, www.brightspeed.com.

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and expected to have assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed will provide broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform that serves more than 6 million homes and businesses. The company aims to bridge the digital divide by deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes staying connected simple and seamless. For more information about Brightspeed, please visit the company's website, www.brightspeed.com.

