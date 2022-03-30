Brookfield-Based Fabric Shop, Cotton Candy Fabrics, Hires Project Runway Alum, Samuel Donovan as Director of Garment Sewing

Local quilt shop doubles down on sewing boom to expand offerings to customers.

BROOKFIELD, Conn., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cotton Candy Fabrics, a full-service community fabric and quilt shop in Brookfield, Connecticut, announced the hiring of Samuel J. Donovan, former Project Runway contestant, as the Director of Garment Sewing.

Upon graduating from Parsons School of Design, Donovan competed on Project Runway Under the Gunn, where he placed second. Then, while designing menswear for Macy's, he returned to Project Runway: All-Stars. From there, Donovan moved to Germany for a year to work with the Hamburg-based label, Bridge & Tunnel, and now currently works at CATS Academy Boston, while working on custom pieces for clients.

In his role at Cotton Candy Fabrics, Donovan will teach classes in apparel sewing and fashion design, helping to cultivate a sewing culture as more people across ages, cultures, and genders reconnect with the idea of creating their own clothing. He will also curate fabric, notions and patterns for apparel sewing.

"Cotton Candy Fabrics is such an incredible opportunity for me to grow my passion for helping the American public rekindle an intimate relationship with the development of their clothing. For so long, the United States was at the forefront of textile and garment development, and I want to bring the passion for creating one's own fashion back into the zeitgeist. We all have an eye and a taste level for clothing, and while the process of creating a garment from scratch might seem like witchcraft, the end result always feels like pure magic," said Donovan.

On Saturday, April 2, Cotton Candy Fabrics will be hosting a meet-and-greet beginning at 9am EST for the community. This is an opportunity to talk to Sam about apparel sewing and get help picking patterns and fabric appropriate to an individual's interest and skill.

"We are very excited to offer our community of creators the opportunity to learn from a talent of Sam's magnitude. There is something special about creating a quilt or garment with your own hands, whether for yourself or a gift. Sewing was a necessary skill through the pandemic, as sewists came to the rescue in making masks. Now is a time for them to take that ability to the next level, and adding Sam to our roster of amazing quilting teachers allows our current and prospective customers the opportunity to expand their knowledge and skill," said Erin Byrne, Owner of Cotton Candy Fabrics.

To learn more about Cotton Candy Fabrics, please visit https://www.cottoncandyfabrics.com

About Cotton Candy Fabrics

Cotton Candy Fabrics is a community fabric and quilt shop in Brookfield, Connecticut, that also offers online shopping of over 8,000 bolts of quilting cotton, batiks and flannel with notions, and patterns/books. The shop features a classroom, outfitted with state-of-the-art technology and Bernina sewing machines, a private rest room, and kitchen. The store offers apparel fabrics such as denim, knits, cotton lawns, and more, as well as additional quilting fabrics. Cotton Candy Fabrics sells Bernina sewing machines and is an authorized Handi Quilter longarm dealer.

Cotton Candy Fabrics is located at 457 Federal Road in Brookfield, CT. The store is open Monday-Saturday (9 AM – 5 PM), Thursday (9 AM – 7 PM) and Sunday (10 AM – 3 PM) and is always open online at www.cottoncandyfabrics.com.

