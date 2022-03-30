Engage Selects Terzo for Ninth Cohort of its Enterprise Go-To-Market Program

Engage, the collaborative innovation and corporate venture platform backed by 14 industry-leading enterprises and Georgia Tech, provides capital and mentorship to innovative companies.

ATLANTA, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terzo, a SaaS enterprise solution for vendor relationship management and contract intelligence, announced today it has been selected by Engage as a member of its ninth cohort of their Enterprise Go-To-Market Program. Engage brings together category-leading corporations that have joined forces to support startups, building the future of enterprise and establishing the Southeast as a leading innovation hub. The platform is designed to provide startups with what they need most: access to new customers and markets. Engage's enterprise go-to-market program is designed to streamline the process for emerging companies to work with the most influential corporations in the world. "We are thrilled to welcome Terzo into our program," said Daley Ervin, Engage's Managing Director. "Their contract intelligence platform is a much needed tool to consolidate and measure value across industries, and we are excited to help them accelerate their enterprise GTM strategy."

Terzo empowers enterprises to unlock strategic opportunities hidden within their vendor ecosystems. Through its Vendor Relationship Management (VRM) platform, enterprises gain actionable insights that drive innovation, improve governance, increase collaboration and optimize spend.

"We're excited to participate in the Engage Enterprise Go-To-Market program," commented Brandon Card, Terzo CEO & Co-Founder. "The investment and interest Terzo has received from the incredible Engage Fortune 500 partners demonstrates the power of VRM to deliver contract intelligence to the CIO."

About Engage

Engage is a first-of-its-kind collaborative corporate venture and innovation platform to give entrepreneurs what they need most: access to customers and markets. Engage partners contributing capital, expertise, time, and resources include Chick-fil-A, The Coca-Cola Company, Cox Enterprises, Delta Air Lines, Georgia-Pacific, Georgia Power Foundation, Georgia Institute of Technology, Goldman Sachs, The Home Depot, Honeywell Connected Enterprise, Inspire Brands, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Invesco, Invest Georgia, Tech Square Ventures, UPS, and Wellstar Health System. Georgia Tech and Tech Square Ventures provide tools, portfolio support, and resources to companies on the platform. Engage is headquartered in Georgia Tech's Technology Square. For more information, visit engage.vc.

