IAR Systems enables powerful AI/ML applications based on Alif Semiconductor's microcontrollers and fusion processors

The partnership between IAR Systems and Alif Semiconductor accelerates innovation in the embedded space through strong artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities

UPPSALA, Sweden, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems®, the world leader of software and services for embedded development, today announced that its leading development solutions for Arm® now provides support for the Ensemble™ and Crescendo™ families of AI-enabled, power efficient microcontrollers (MCUs) and fusion processors from Alif Semiconductor™. The renowned development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench® for Arm brings high performance and strong code optimizations capabilities to companies choosing Ensemble or Crescendo devices.

Alif Semiconductor's power efficient product families scale by offering up to four processing cores plus AI/ML acceleration, multi-layered security, integrated LTE Cat-M1 and NB-IoT connectivity, global navigation satellite system (GNSS) positioning and much more. IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm provides powerful code optimizations to assist developers in getting the most out of the performance of a device and yet stay as energy efficient as possible.

"Alif Semiconductor's high level of functional integration delivers what are essentially single chip IoT systems to developers," said Mark Rootz, Sr. Marketing Director, Alif Semiconductor. "By partnering with IAR Systems to enable our customers to benefit from their world-class tools, we are able to ensure that the applications they create can benefit from some of the most powerful optimization technology in the industry."

"IAR Systems and Alif Semiconductor are working together to enable the next generation of embedded connected applications," said Anders Lundgren, Product Manager, IAR Systems. "Our development tools for Arm features leading compiler technology, with optimizations for both code size and speed, as well as high-performance debugging, providing a great platform for companies to maximize the potential of Alif's AI-enabled Ensemble and Crescendo products."

