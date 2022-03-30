JS Global Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

HONG KONG, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) ("JS Global" or the "Company"), a world-leading producer of small household appliances that operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung, today reported its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

"I am thrilled to be reporting a fantastic year for JS Global's top-line growth," said Wang Xuning, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JS Global. "The entire team at JS Global worked tirelessly to deliver a truly monumental 2021 and continued to service our customers while navigating a global pandemic and supply chain challenges. We live and breathe innovation here at JS Global, and we are excited about the new categories that we launched in 2021 as we pave the way for future expansion. Looking ahead to 2022 and beyond, we remain laser focused on our long-term objectives as we deliver strong growth and create attractive stockholder value over the long-term while positively impacting consumers' lives around the world."

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Commentary

Revenue was US$5,150.6 million for the fiscal year, an increase of US$954.8 million , or 22.8% versus the prior year period.

Profit was US$460.7 million for the fiscal year, an increase of US$58.4 million , or 14.5% versus the prior year period.

Adjusted Net Profit was US$502.4 million for the fiscal year, an increase of US$83.2 million , or 19.8% versus the prior year period.

Profit Attributed to Owners of the Parent was US$420.5 million for the fiscal year, an increase of US$76.1 million , or 22.1% versus the prior year period.

Adjusted Net Profit Attributed to Owners of the Parent was US$464.0 million for the fiscal year, an increase of US$86.2 million , or 22.8% versus the prior year period.

EBITDA was US$711.4 million for the fiscal year, an increase of US$10.4 million , or 1.5% versus the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was US$733.5 million for the fiscal year, an increase of US$70.6 million , or 10.7% versus the prior year period.

Basic EPS was US$0.12 for the fiscal year, an increase of US$0.02 , or 19.2% versus the prior year period.

Diluted EPS was US$0.12 for the fiscal year, an increase of US$0.02 , or 19.4% versus the prior year period.

Recent Business Highlights

JS Global is now the 4 th largest Global Small Home Appliance Company, and the 3 rd largest Global Small Home Appliance Focused Company [i]

Inclusive of growing 2021 revenue by 22.8%, JS Global revenue has grown by 70.8% compared to 2019 led by the continued success and expansion of the Shark and Ninja brands

Eight new categories launched between the Shark and Ninja brands during 2021: ice cream, canister vacuums, cutlery, kettle, toaster, air purifiers, juicer, hair care

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of December 31, 2021 , cash and cash equivalents were US$555.5 million , and outstanding debt (total borrowings) was US$942.1 million , resulting in net debt (calculated as outstanding debt minus cash and cash equivalents) of US$386.6 million .

Capital expenditures were US$149.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to US$129.7 million in the prior year.

JS Global had 3,420,877 fully diluted shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 .

The Board recommended the payment of a final dividend of US$0.0527 per share (equivalent to HK$0.4098 ) for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Final Dividend") to the shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on May 10, 2022 , subject to approval by the shareholders of the Company at the Annual General Meeting. The Final Dividend will be paid in Hong Kong dollars, which is expected to be payable on or around July 29, 2022 .

Conference Call and Webcast Information

JS Global will host a conference call and webcast today, March 29, 2022, at 9:00 p.m. ET / March 30, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. HKT to discuss the results. The live webcast will be in both English and Mandarin and can be accessed on the JS Global Investor Relations website at https://www.jsgloballife.com/investor-presentations/. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay. The Company has also posted an accompanying slide presentation which can be accessed at https://www.jsgloballife.com/investor-presentations/

Investors interested in participating in the live call for the question and answer session can dial in:

English Conference ID: 002667386

Mandarin Conference ID: 447247770

United States dial-in: +1-516-226 8028/1833 2394 527

China dial-in: 4008 070 263/+86 23-62737100

Hong Kong dial-in: +852-3018 6949/800 931018

Singapore dial-in: +65-6407 5649/+65-6622 0840

United Kingdom dial-in: +44-20-7097 0018/0800 0291098

After joining the conference call, participants can press *1 to raise hand to ask a question. Both English and Mandarin questions will be accepted.

About JS Global

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) is a world leading producer of small household appliances. It ranks fourth globally in the small household appliance industry and third among small household appliance-focused companies.i It primarily operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung. The Company's success is centered around its deep understanding of consumer needs, and is built on its strong product innovation and design capability powered by a global research and development platform, marketing strengths driving high brand engagement, and an omni-channel distribution coverage with high penetration.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is an innovation leader in the housewares industry and creator of the familiar household brands Shark® and Ninja®. SharkNinja provides the latest in easy-to-use innovative technology with a growing line of solutions that consist of Shark cleaning and home care products and Ninja kitchen appliances. Products are sold at major retailers and through distributors around the world. Ninja and Shark are registered trademarks of SharkNinja Operating LLC. SharkNinja is a subsidiary of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) a leader in small household appliance innovation.

About Joyoung

Joyoung (002242.SZ) is SharkNinja's sister brand and has become a well-known small household electrical appliance enterprise and one of the market share leaders in China. Joyoung invented the first soymilk maker in China and closely connect the concept to plant-based solutions. With 27 years of experience and over 8,000 patented technologies, Joyoung specializes in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and sale of its innovative product categories including small household appliances, primarily focusing on kitchen. Joyoung is a subsidiary of JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) a leader in small household appliance innovation.

[i] Market ranking data based on Frost & Sullivan 2021 Retail Sales Value for Small Home Appliance Companies

(PRNewsfoto/JS環球生活有限公司) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JS Global Lifestyle