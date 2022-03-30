Village Family food pantry needs your help now more than ever

NORFOLK, Va., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many seniors, individuals and families that are struggling just to put food on the table. Too often, simple survival takes all of their resources. But Village Family is unifying with several community partners to help put more meals on the tables, smiles on faces, providing much needed essential supplies and outreach referral information. Our geo-targets the most vulnerable by delivering food, hygiene products, and more while hosting transformational programs to empower them out of poverty. Critically needed is funding and a large scale van to be our Mobile Pantry that can deliver essentials, fresh food to those who need it most ... removing barriers to underserved communities. This support will enable Village Family to enhance the current outreach initiatives to make a larger impact in the underserved Norfolk communities that we serve.

Village Family is building an empire of great people making huge impacts in the community through unity, service, legacy, kindness and commitment. We feed, provide clothing, essentials and outreach referrals. "Love, Quality, the actual experience and Support does matter says Natisha founder of Village Family". Join us every 4th Sunday at First Calvary Baptist Church in Norfolk Virginia. "It's almost our 8th year serving with love out of donated pantry space". Sign up for the annual

"Back2 School Annual Expo Extravaganza" Bowl-a-thon Charity event on Saturday September 10, 2022, Thanksgiving Community Distribution, and Santa is Coming with Love, Meals & Gifts in December. These community outreach expos are wonderful networking collaborative events. Whether you want to donate cash, inkind, building space and/or vehicle; there is a place and family who will benefit from them and be eternally grateful in the process. For more information, to register or donate online, please visit www.villagefamilyoutreach.net Volunteer opportunities available at www.volunteerhr.org

About Village Family

Founded in 2014 by Natisha Wilson to provide outreach resources to those in need. Village Family is a valuable community resource that feeds, clothes and educates. Hunger relief is a main thrust for Village Family. Village Family is a partner agency with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern shore and food pantry host at First Calvary Church 813 Henry Street in Norfolk. Our mission is to make sure that no one that comes to us in need goes without assistance or goes to bed hungry.

View original content:

SOURCE Village Family