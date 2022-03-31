CAPABILITYSOURCE INTRODUCES NEW MARKETING OPERATIONS MATURITY BENCHMARK TO DETERMINE OPPORTUNITIES FOR GROWTH AND MARKETING STRATEGY OPTIMIZATION

Comprehensive transformational tool provides marketing organizations with a customized game plan for beginning a marketing modernization journey and realizing their full potential

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To provide organizations with actionable tactics to maximize productivity, revenue, collaboration and resource management, marketing innovation thought leader CapabilitySource has developed their new Marketing Operations Maturity Benchmark.

Developed by CapabilitySource President and CEO Glenn Coward after extensive industry and competitive research, the Marketing Operations Maturity Benchmark is a sophisticated assessment tool gleaned from Gartner analyst consultation and experience from executing more than 150 operational marketing transformations in Fortune 500 companies.

"Our new Marketing Operations Maturity Benchmark is an incredible free resource for marketers to establish a baseline for marketing operations," said Coward, whose company delivers marketing operations solutions. "Whether you're an organization forming a new marketing operations team or just interested in making marketing run better, our custom benchmark report will help you determine where you stand today and what you can and should do tomorrow."

Designed to help companies make calculated and significant progress toward their marketing goals, the Marketing Operations Maturity Benchmark assesses the level of operational maturity across People, Process, technology and Information.

The result is a free custom benchmark report that calculates the organization's levels of operational maturity (Ad Hoc, Basic, Managed or Optimized) and includes actionable, individualized strategies that can be implemented immediately or taken to leadership to gain additional buy-in. These recommendations may result in reduced overhead costs; increased lead volumes, marketing productivity and cross-functional alignment; and improved resource management, collaboration and information accuracy.

In addition, CapabilitySource offers a free review session with one of their marketing operations experts to review the benchmark report findings and create a detailed game plan to implement the suggested tactics and help the company realize the next level of operational maturity.

To take CapabilitySource's Marketing Operations Maturity Benchmark, visit https://capabilitysource.com/growth/. To learn more about CapabilitySource and how they can help you optimize your marketing operations, visit https://capabilitysource.com or call 866-406-2790.

About CapabilitySource

Founded in 2011, CapabilitySource is a marketing operations consultancy that provides technology strategy, implementation, integration and support services with specializations in collaborative work management and marketing innovation. We help marketers in companies of all sizes use innovative approaches to solve operational challenges and establish unique competitive advantages. Our team delivers solutions that realize up to $1 million in annual cost savings while increasing marketing productivity by up to 100 percent.

