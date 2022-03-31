Cove Communities' Cove Cares Program raises $100,000 for Disabled American Veterans at Annual Cove's Got Talent Finale

PHOENIX, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cove Cares Annual Cove's Got Talent (CGT) competition finale drew nearly 450 Cove Community guests and residents to Camelot East Village in Sarasota, Florida on March 24, and raised an astonishing $100,000 to support Disabled American Veterans (DAV). According to Andy Marshall, from the DAV, "this donation will go directly to our transportation program, which helps well over 100,000 veterans a year with transportation to and from their VA medical appointments." The DAV is comprised of over 1.1 million veterans who are determined by the VA to be disabled by an injury or illness that was incurred or aggravated during active military service.

"It's a privilege to be able to support such a worthy organization," said Dave Napp, Chairman of Cove Communities. "Our passion to help those who served stems from both my father serving in the Korean War and WW2, and Colleen Edwards', CEO of Cove Communities, father serving in the Korean War. It's one of the reasons we've created Cove Cares, which is the heartbeat of our organization connecting our team, residents, and charitable organizations together to do more. In fact, many of our guests and residents are veterans themselves so being able to donate these funds to the DAV feels like a natural fit." The dollars raised at CGT included generous contributions from platinum sponsors American Mobile Home Sales, Jacobsen Homes, Big Fish Technologies, and Waterman, four additional corporate sponsors, funds raised by Cove Communities and Resorts, personal donations from Napp and Edwards, as well as individual donations during the event.

The Cove's Got Talent finale came after weeks of preliminary park contests at 10 different RV and MH communities throughout Florida. A panel of three judges, including celebrity judge Verceal Whitaker former member of The Platters, Cord Coslor of Entertainment Direct, and Sean Williams of Carbon Design & Architecture, determined the winners.

Dona Mae Jankowaik from Sun Valley took home the first-place prize of $2,500 with her 'two-faced' interpretation of "Endless Love" by Diana Ross and Lionel Richie. In second place, Ione & Greg Martin of Rolling Greens Village, performed a lovely duet and were awarded $1,000. Rick Curry from The Waters awed the crowd with his magical act and won the third-place prize of $500.

About Cove Communities

Over the past 20+ years the founders of Cove Communities have owned and operated over 200 RV Resorts and manufactured home and residential communities throughout the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Through its Cove Cares program, the company and Cove team members devote time and resources to causes close to their hearts. The focus of Cove Cares is on enhancing the daily lives of Cove residents and guests, giving back to the communities Cove serves, aligning with shareholder values and making a difference in the world in which we live. Cove Communities is a proud supporter of the Disabled American Veterans, St. Vincent De Paul, Circle the City, American Cancer Society, Two Pups Wellness Fund, Boys Hope Girls Hope, Teach for America, World Vision, C4Foundation, and several other local and regional organizations.

