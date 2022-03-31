DISCOVER A SOFTER SIDE TO SMOKY SPIRITS WITH LATEST RELEASE FROM BASIL HAYDEN® - SUBTLE SMOKE

An innovative, one-time release with notes of soft char and light butterscotch

CLERMONT, Ky., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Basil Hayden challenges the notion that smoky spirits are harsh with its newest ultra-premium bourbon and limited time offering, Basil Hayden® Subtle Smoke. Artfully complex, yet uniquely approachable, Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke is an entirely new take on smoky spirits that will capture the attention of the whiskey connoisseurs and those new to the category.

Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke is crafted differently from most other smoky spirits. The steps to create this unique bourbon begin with toasting and lightly charring a secondary barrel. Afterwards, hickory-smoked chips are delicately ignited at a constant feed to produce smoke, which is then pumped into the barrel, resulting in soft, charred notes. This six-month secondary aging process provides a smoother, more subtle take on smoky spirits, and creates the perfectly sophisticated, yet approachable introduction to both bourbon and Basil Hayden.

"We continue to honor my grandfather Booker Noe's legacy of pushing the boundaries of what bourbon can be with the debut of Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke," said eighth generation Beam family distiller, Freddie Noe. "A showcase of the many ways in which our bourbon can be layered, refined and complex, yet approachable and inviting, Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke is reimagining how smoky spirits can taste."

On the nose, aromas of mellow smoke character with a hint of vanilla preface flavors of soft char with light sweetness reminiscent of butterscotch and maple on the palette. Concluding with a crisp, yet delicate finish of smokiness with light toasted hickory wood, the new expression offers a subtle, welcoming introduction to a smoky spirit while paying homage to the bourbon's signature high-rye style.

"Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke is proof that bourbon can be complex and smoky, but doesn't need to be harsh," said Jonathan Marks, Senior Brand Director for Global Small Batch Bourbon at Beam Suntory. "We look forward to bringing new members into the Basil Hayden family with this bourbon that provides a subtle invitation to smoky spirits in a way that only Basil Hayden can."

Perfect for gifting spirits connoisseurs or wow-ing friends at a dinner party, Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke is available now, for a limited time, at premium spirits retailers across the United States and with a suggested retail price of $49.99/750mL. Ideally served neat or on the rocks, Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke encourages those new and familiar with the category to discover all that bourbon can be through the subtle, unexpected infusion of smoke.

About Basil Hayden®

Crafted in 1992 by Booker Noe as part of the Small Batch collection, Basil Hayden introduced a more subtle side of bourbon compared to its counterparts. Inspired by bourbons with high-rye mash bills, Booker set out to create a bourbon that would offer an approachable taste profile and defy preconceived bourbon perceptions. Basil Hayden Bourbon welcomes new drinkers into whiskey and showcases new occasions to drink it. Beyond its flagship Basil Hayden Bourbon, the brand has pushed the boundaries of innovation in recent years. These intriguing offerings have included expressions such as Basil Hayden Toast, Dark Rye, 10-Year, and the new, limited time release of Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke.

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Basil Hayden, Knob Creek and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

