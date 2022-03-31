iQIYI Provides Update on its Status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act

BEIJING, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, today announced that the Company is aware of the fact that it was identified by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act of the United States (the "HFCAA") on March 30, 2022. Such identification may have resulted from the Company's filing of the annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

The Company understands that the SEC made such identification pursuant to the HFCAA and its implementation rules issued thereunder. This indicates that the SEC has determined the Company used an auditor, whose working paper cannot be inspected or investigated completely by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board of the United States (the "PCAOB"), to issue the audit opinion for the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

In accordance with the HFCAA, a company will be delisted from a U.S. stock exchange if such company has been identified by the SEC for three consecutive years due to PCAOB's inability to inspect the auditor working paper related to such company.

iQIYI has been actively exploring possible solutions to best protect the interest of its stakeholders. The Company will continue to comply with applicable laws and regulations in both China and the U.S.

