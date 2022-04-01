BAL Named Best Place to Work in Dallas Fort Worth

Employees Give Firm an A+ on Culture

DALLAS, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BAL has won the Best Place to Work accolade for the Dallas Metropolitan Area 2022 by Comparably, one of only 15 companies selected for the honor. The award-winning corporate immigration firm scored an "A+" for culture and ranked seventh on Comparably vaunted list.

Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP) (PRNewswire)

Comparably also ranked BAL a "Best Company for Diversity" and a "Best Company for Women" for 2021 and a "Best HR Team" for 2022. BAL's Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge ranked in the top 5% of CEOs of similarly-sized DFW companies.

"This recognition is especially rewarding because it comes from our own employees," said Jeremy. "They are the ones who deliver world-changing service to our clients, who create our unique culture and make this truly the best place to work."

The Comparably ranking is based entirely on anonymous employee feedback spanning nearly 20 core culture metrics, giving job-seekers transparent insight into the companies possessing exceptional workplace cultures. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies.

"During the extraordinary conditions of the past two years, BAL leadership has focused on what we can do to support our employees—not only their important work for our clients, but their wellness and their professional and personal aspirations," said COO Leslie C. Rohrbacker. "We've intentionally added a strong framework of supports – from unlimited vacation to firm-wide downtime for development and individual pursuits, to affinity groups – and we're thrilled these programs and benefits are having a positive impact on the lives of our employees."

BAL has fostered a people-centered culture from its founding. The law firm's oneBAL philosophy embraces work-sharing across nationwide offices, operating as a single profit center. This spirit of collaboration and support impacts more than BAL's diverse team – clients benefit from shared expert knowledge across the entire firm.

"At BAL, it's always been of upmost importance that we lead with care and compassion, while making sure that we carve out time for fun," said Partner Frieda Garcia. "It's very special to work at a place where we focus on building each other up instead of competing with each other, so that we enjoy working together as we make a positive difference in the world."

About Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL)

BAL ranks #1 on the Diversity Scorecard by The American Lawyer (2020 and 2021), #1 on Law360's Diversity Snapshot (2020 and 2021), and the #1 Law Firm for Women according to the National Law Journal (2019, 2020 and 2021). BAL's Cobalt® digital immigration services platform won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product, the prestigious CIO100 award for Innovative Use of Intelligent Automation in Immigration Services, and Legalweek's Most Innovative Law Firm Operations Team of 2021. BAL is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable clients to be more successful. Established in 1980, BAL has consistently provided immigration expertise, top-notch information security and leading technology innovation. The firm entered into a strategic alliance with Deloitte UK to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers®, Chambers and Partners, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. See website for details: https://www.bal.com

