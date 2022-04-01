The Motley Fool Foundation Launches April 1

This April Fool's Day is no joke

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Motley Fool co-founders Tom Gardner and David Gardner are pleased to announce, on behalf of all Fools, the launch of The Motley Fool Foundation led by Executive Director Jennifer Gennaro Oxley. The Foundation's mission is to be the accelerator that makes financial freedom possible for all, continuing the disruptive legacy of its parent company. Today, the Foundation launches with the campaign "Financial Freedom for All: Imagine the Possibilities."

David Gardner stated, "Over the last nearly 30 years, The Motley Fool has sought to enable investments in many great companies that have changed the world for the better, helping us to deliver on The Motley Fool's purpose of making the world smarter, happier, and richer." In 2021, two-thirds of Americans remained either financially coping or vulnerable. The Motley Fool Foundation aims to pave an equitable path, and access to financial freedom for all. Gardner continued, "However, having been focused on people who have the capital to invest has left out about two-thirds of Americans that do not yet have that capital, in part due to inequitable access to our financial, education, health, and housing systems, as well as many other roadblocks to building wealth that exist today. We believe this must change."

With the benefit of Jennifer Gennaro Oxley's leadership, The Foundation's first partner is Ashoka, a pioneer in the social entrepreneurship space that is launching The Changemaker Initiative, which will identify and support a cohort of Financial Freedom Fellows and map the landscape to better understand the pain points in the system. One of the Foundation's first Financial Freedom Fellows, José Quiñonez of The Mission Asset Fund, is a leading innovator in financial wellness, focused on issues around access to credit to obtain capital for work, as well as literacy programs for the immigrant community.

Jennifer stated, "We believe that together, we can co-design an inclusive system and create a world where everyone has a seat at the table, and everyone benefits when our economy flourishes."

There are five key drivers that enable financial freedom: education, health, money, work, and housing. The Motley Fool Foundation believes that when they work together, people advance financially. The Foundation's goal is to change mindset at the organizational and individual levels, working to remove barriers to enable systematic change, and give more people access to short-term and long-term financial resources, so they will have the ability to make important life choices.

About The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, Va., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool Holdings, Inc. is a financial services company dedicated to making the world smarter, happier, and richer. The Motley Fool reaches millions of people around the globe every day through its innovative investing solutions, podcasts, books, newspaper column, and media appearances.

About The Motley Fool Foundation

The Motley Fool Foundation is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization focused on financial freedom for all, believing that together, we can co-design an inclusive System and create a world where everyone benefits when the economy flourishes. Learn more about The Motley Fool Foundation online at www.foolfoundation.org or on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

