WURL SELECTED BY CURIOSITY INC. TO DELIVER FIRST FAST CHANNEL

Curiosity Now FAST Channel Will Launch Across Numerous Streamers

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wurl, the world leader in powering Streaming TV, is working with Curiosity Inc., the leading global factual media and entertainment company, for the global distribution and monetization of Curiosity Now, the company's first-ever FAST channel.

Wurl launched Curiosity Now on LG Channels on March 21, 2022, and Curiosity will launch additional streaming platforms in the coming weeks. The Wurl-powered FAST channel will offer select programming from an extensive library of original and curated documentaries, shows and series across nature, history, science, travel and more. Programming highlights for the first week of the service include Ancient Engineering, The Secret Lives of Big Cats, Stephen Hawking's Favorite Places, Myths & Monsters, Secrets of the Brain and more.

"This is an exciting opportunity to join forces with Curiosity Inc.," said Wurl's Sean Doherty, Jr. "The ability to provide the Curiosity Now FAST channel to a global audience is helping millions more viewers easily access the best documentaries on the planet."

About Curiosity Inc.

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With approximately 23 million subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. recently completed the acquisition of One Day University, which provides access to engaging talks and lectures from the best university and college professors in the United States. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

About Wurl

Wurl, the world leader in powering streaming TV, interconnects over 1200 streaming channels from the world's top content companies with the leading streaming distribution services in over 50 countries. The Wurl Network platform helps leading studios such as A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Bloomberg, BBC Studios, CNNi, Reuters and Sony Studios, deliver programming to the biggest streaming platforms, including Amazon IMDb TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, LG, Rakuten, and VIZIO, while maximizing monetization. Reaching over 300 million connected TVs around the globe, Wurl makes it effortless for content companies to build and track global distribution for branded linear channels, live events, and on-demand programming to manage and monetize their ad inventory. The company also recently announced its new performance marketing service, Wurl Perform, which is designed to reduce churn, acquire new viewers and increase return on ad spend. Wurl is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

For more information about Wurl, please visit wurl.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn .

