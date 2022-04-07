loanDepot celebrates second season with MLB, renewing "Home Means Everything" RBI campaign benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Official Mortgage Provider of Major League Baseball and Presenting Sponsor of ALCS and NLCS enters second year of partnership

Pledges $25 donation for every RBI of the regular season, building on $665,000 raised in 2021

Opening Day donation to increase to $250, expected to net more than $30,000

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its second season as Official Mortgage Provider of Major League Baseball, loanDepot, the nation's second largest nonbank retail lender has started off swinging, announcing the return of its "Home Means Everything" RBI campaign benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of America. loanDepot will donate $25 for every run batted in (RBI) during the 2022 MLB regular season – with a bonus of $250 per RBI on each team's Opening Day today and Friday, which is expected to score more than $30,000 alone.

"Our partnership with Major League Baseball is about connecting with baseball fans across the country, and supporting the communities where our employees live, work and play ball," said loanDepot Founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh. "Together with MLB in our first season we were able to make a real difference in our communities, supporting Boys & Girls Clubs programs that helped to keep kids and families healthy, active, in school and focused on their futures. And we can't wait to go even deeper this season."

Last year, 20,993 RBIs brought in more than $550,000 during the regular season. As Presenting Sponsor of the American League Championship Series (ALCS) and National League Championship Series (NLCS) – loanDepot also committed $1,000 per RBI during the two series, bringing the year-long total to $665,000. An expected increase in RBIs this season could see more than $650,000 in the regular season alone, with more for planned bonuses during the post-season.

"In our first year of partnership, loanDepot showed baseball fans everywhere that the company truly is America's lender," said Noah Garden, MLB Chief Revenue Officer. "They showed up big in our collaboration with Boys & Girls Clubs, impacting so many kids and families through their financial support and by creating once-in-a-lifetime experiences in ballparks across the country. While we celebrate the start of the 2022 MLB season, we once again have another reason to cheer for our favorite teams as loanDepot works to put more points on the board for youth."

Similar to 2021, this season's donations support Boys & Girls Clubs of America's mission to inspire and empower more than 4 million young people across the nation through the Atlanta-based national organization and local Clubs in:

Boston

Chicago

Dallas

Detroit

Orange County, Calif.

Miami

Nashville

Phoenix

Throughout the MLB regular season and postseason, loanDepot will also provide in-game experiences for Boys & Girls Clubs staff and kids.

"loanDepot believes Home Means Everything, and Boys & Girls Clubs are second homes to millions of youth around the world, where they are supported, mentored and given opportunities to thrive," said Frank Sanchez, National Vice President of Business & Community Affairs, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "The continuation of this amazing program benefits the work the Clubs do every day to create a safe, positive and inclusive environment that enriches the lives of the kids and families we serve."

As communities continue to navigate the aftermath of the pandemic, this funding has been critical in enabling Clubs to offer the social, emotional and academic support young people need to thrive. Additionally, it helps to mitigate learning loss for young people, providing homework assistance and tutoring to support literacy intervention. The campaign not only empowers youth to make healthy life choices through daily physical activities like baseball and softball, but it also funds programs in workforce readiness and coding courses to expose teens to future career paths.

Earlier this year, Boys & Girls Clubs of America honored loanDepot and Major League Baseball with its Collaborative Philanthropy Award in recognition of their unique collaboration to help kids and teens build essential skills to reach their full potential through the 2021 Home Means Everything campaign.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America has been an Official Charitable Partner of Major League Baseball since 1997.

In addition to its Major League Baseball partnership, loanDepot is the Official Mortgage Provider of the Miami Marlins and holds the naming rights to the team's home field, loanDepot park.

About loanDepot

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as the nation's second largest retail mortgage lender, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter .

