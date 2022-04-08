Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends for Second Quarter 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:
Series of Preferred Stock
Dividend per Share
Record Date
Payment Date
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative, Series E
$0.24722
April 29
May 16
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative, Series F
$1,022.22222
May 31
June 15
Adjustable Rate Non-Cumulative, Series G
$1,022.22222
May 31
June 15
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative, Series U
$26.00
May 15
June 1
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1
$0.1875
May 15
May 31
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2
$0.18542
May 15
May 31
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4
$0.24722
May 15
May 31
Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 5
$0.24722
May 1
May 23
6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG
$0.375
May 1
May 16
Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative, Series JJ
$25.625
June 1
June 21
5.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series KK
$0.3359375
June 1
June 27
5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL
$0.3125
June 1
June 17
4.250% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series QQ
$0.2656250
May 1
May 17
4.750% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series SS
$0.3529514
May 1
May 17
1
Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares. Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series U and Series JJ, for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.
