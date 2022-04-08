Realogy Once Again Claims Top Rankings in T3 Sixty Enterprise 20 Report

Realogy Named #1 Largest Real Estate Enterprise by 2021 Sales Volume, #1 Largest Enterprise by Transaction Sides, and #1 Largest Enterprise by Agent Count

Corcoran, One of Realogy's Leading Residential Real Estate Brands, Named Fastest Growing Franchise Brand by Sales Volume

MADISON, N.J., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the U.S., remains at the top of the T3 Sixty Enterprise 20 Report as the number one real estate enterprise by sales volume, transaction sides, and agent count for the 2021 calendar year. The report is part of the annual Real Estate Almanac publication and ranks real estate's top enterprise and franchise brands that shape the residential real estate industry.

In addition to the enterprise category, all six of Realogy's leading residential real estate brands – including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty® – were ranked among the report's various top franchise brands lists. Corcoran was also named the number one fastest growing franchise brand based on year-over-year sales volume, with an impressive $36 billion in 2021 sales, up 98 percent from 2020.

"Realogy's leadership in the T3 Sixty Enterprise Report year after year is a testament to the powerful affiliated agents, brokers, and franchise owners who dedicate themselves every day to supporting consumers with one of life's most significant transactions," said Ryan Schneider, Realogy's chief executive officer and president. "Their critical role at the center of every transaction helps fuel Realogy as we continue to move the real estate industry to what's next."

For more information about Realogy and its leadership role shaping the future of the real estate industry, visit www.realogy.com or follow @Realogy on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 196,700 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 136,700 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for 11 consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's Top Companies in the U.S. the past two years, and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021.

