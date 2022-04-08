Tournament Emotions Reach an All-Time High as Color Star's Partner Villarreal CF Wins First Leg of Champions League Semi-Final Tie

NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, proudly announces that the Spanish La Liga team, Villarreal CF ("Villareal"), partners of their subsidiary Color Sky, has defeated German Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-finals tie with a score of 1:0. Villarreal midfielder Lo Celso also won the Player of the Match award. As Villarreal's partner, Color Star would like to speedily offer their congratulations to the team, as well as wishes for the team to achieve even greater successes in the remaining matches, ultimately becoming the champion of the prestigious tournament.

Spanish La Liga team Villarreal is affectionately known as the "Yellow Submarine" and has always been regarded as a silverware-winning team. Their current Champions League campaign has been a bright spot in the tournament; despite being matched up against numerous big teams, Villarreal players persevered by playing some exquisite football and fought with an infectious spirit. From successfully battling their way out of the group stages and then through to the quarter-finals, Villarreal displayed their prowess and glorious spirit to soccer fans all over the world. In the match against Bayern Munich, midfielder Lo Celso made 5 key passes and was fouled 3 times. No other player in the match had higher numbers. In the end, Lo Celso was chosen as the official player of the match. Villarreal has become a fan-favorite team of the tournament, and many are wishing for them to become the eventual champion.

The high level of the competition and its gargantuan reputation has ensured this year's Champions League tournament to be seemingly unaffected by the pandemic, with each match of the tournament receiving hundreds of millions of viewers. Furthermore, Villarreal's win streak has convinced even more people to watch and cheer them on. As their partner, Color Star is also ecstatic for their successes. Since becoming global partners this year, the partnership with Villarreal has been strong and harmonious. Whilst singing chants with Villarreal fans throughout the tournament campaign, Color Star's popularity will skyrocket together with Villarreal's in Europe and the world. Whilst the players fight tooth and nail on the green pitch, Color Star is also working hard behind the scenes to reach a wider audience through various methods. It is understood that in the future, besides accompanying Villarreal to all their big matches, Color Star will also use the Color World metaverse platform to host celebrity masterclasses and related products. At the same time, with a more in-depth cooperation, the two sides will also cooperate on additional online and offline projects.

Recently, Color Star's subsidiary, Color Sky, and soccer team Villarreal CF entered a strategic cooperation agreement. Both sides will mutually benefit off each other and carry out diversified cooperation utilizing their respective advantages. For this purpose, Lucas Capetian, CEO of Color Star, personally went to Spain to participate in the partnership announcement together with a club tour accompanied by the squad players.

About Color Star

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, including the development of the metaverse project; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market internationally where CSCW conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

View original content:

SOURCE Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.