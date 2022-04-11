Crowe again named one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2022

Powered by its purpose and values, Crowe is recognized for fostering a trusting, inclusive, flexible and sustainable workplace

CHICAGO, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe LLP , a public accounting, consulting and technology firm in the U.S. with offices around the world, has again been named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list. The award is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 4.5 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. The list's methodology evaluates an organization's level of trust, respect, camaraderie and more based on how it enables each person – regardless of who they are and what they do – to be a full member of the organization and can reach their highest potential.

"It's not one person, program or policy that allows us to become part of this list of distinguished companies," said Crowe CEO Mark Baer. "We make Crowe a great place to work together – operating from the foundation of our purpose and values, implementing changes based on feedback and working as a team to shape better tomorrows for each other, our clients and our communities. We're incredibly proud that our employees feel the same way and that we've made this prestigious list."

Many Crowe benefits can be attributed to making it a great place to work.

Programs built on trust, flexibility and sustainability

Since 2016, Crowe has provided personnel with the flexibility to work where it's most convenient and they're most productive. While many companies struggled with converting to full-time remote work environments in 2020, Crowe was able to easily make the transition thanks to this mobility model.

Last year, the firm instituted Time When You Need It, an open approach to time off. This empowers personnel to work with their coaches to take the time they need – whether it's time for resting and recharging, caring for themselves or a family member when sick or being present for important life events. Internal feedback has shown that this – combined with expanded firmwide holidays, including week-long closures in the summer and winter – has helped Crowe personnel achieve better work-life balance. This is evident in the Great Place to Work® survey responses, with 90% of Crowe respondents noting they are able to take time off from work when they think it's necessary.

Grounded by purpose and values

Crowe refreshed its core purpose and values in 2021, and over the year, found several ways to help its workforce connect with and embrace the concepts.

For example, Crowe rallied around its "stewardship" value in summer 2021, providing each team member with Crowe Gives Back Bucks to direct to the nonprofit organization of their choice. With those contributions and many partners matching contributions, the initiative totaled more than $1 million in donations.

According to the Great Place to Work survey, 93% of Crowe respondents said they feel good about the ways the firm contributes to the community.

Commitment and focus on diversity, equity and inclusion

From building an internship-to-employment pipeline at multiple historically Black colleges and universities to establishing formal DE&I goals to hold the firm accountable, Crowe is committed to nurturing an inclusive environment that allows everyone to come to work as their authentic selves. This information is detailed in the Crowe 2021 U.S. Transparency Report.

"Our success is dependent on how we engage, develop, reward and maximize each person's experience every single day," Baer said. "It's critical that we maintain an inclusive culture where everyone is working toward a common purpose."

About Crowe

Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory and consulting services. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

