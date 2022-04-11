Events DC Hosts "Day of Play at RFK" on April 12

A free, community-oriented field day for residents of all ages at the Fields at RFK Campus

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, will host "Day of Play at RFK," a community-oriented afternoon of organized games, food and music for families and guests of all ages on April 12th at the Fields at RFK Campus in Washington, DC. The event coincides with DC Public Schools' spring break and offers children and adults the opportunity to participate in games, activities and sports while enjoying complimentary food, beverage, live entertainment, partner activations and more.

Events DC (PRNewswire)

"Events DC is delighted to host the inaugural Day of Play at RFK on April 12," said Greg O'Dell, president and chief executive officer at Events DC. "We believe that safe and inclusive community events like this help build strong communities, and we are proud to provide these opportunities for our neighbors. Day of Play at RFK will showcase the Fields at RFK Campus in a way that aligns with our collective vision to restore the Campus as a vibrant sports, recreational and entertainment hub in the District."

Day of Play at RFK will feature classic "field day" games like capture the flag, dodgeball and kickball, as well as a rugby clinic hosted by DC's professional rugby team Old Glory DC, flag football with former Washington Commanders legend Brian Mitchell and much more!

Local food trucks including Langston, DC Slices, Jerk at Nite, Rita's, South Block and others will provide complimentary food and beverages while East of the River Steel Band and a local DJ will be on hand to round out the live entertainment. Other participating organizations include the Washington Mystics, D.C. United, Pepsi, Pepco, Leveling the Playing Field, The Green Scheme and Dance Place among others.

The event is free for all ages and registration is required. All youth must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

Opened in 2019, The Fields at RFK Campus is a 27-acre outdoor sports complex located on the banks of the Anacostia River in NE Washington, DC. The multi-purpose complex is equipped with turf fields, a playground, bicycle paths, event pavilion, public restrooms and free Wi-Fi. The creation of the Fields at RFK was direct result of an extensive community engagement initiative led by Events DC concerning the redevelopment of the entire 190-acre campus. The completion of the Fields at RFK marked the first phase of the project intended to bring activities, green space and economic development opportunities for neighboring communities.

Register Here: https://playrfk.splashthat.com/

