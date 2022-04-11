Former Mercedes-Benz Financial Services CEO and Global Leader in Automotive Retail and Wholesale Industry Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading executive coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Juergen Rochert as its newest Partner and Coach.

Rochert is a seasoned senior executive and CEO with 39 years of global experience in the captive financial and insurance services industry and the automotive retail and wholesale industry. He is an expert at driving profitable growth, customer retention and loyalty, risk management, and cross-cultural leadership. He excels at leading struggling businesses through challenging times, helping them to navigate crises and continue to achieve growth and profitability.

As an innovative and driven leader, Rochert has been highly successful in various executive roles for the Mercedes-Benz and Daimler Truck Financial Services Companies around the globe, including Mexico, Canada, the United States, Germany, and Australia/New Zealand.

Most recently, Rochert was the Managing Director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Financial Services Australia/New Zealand. In this role, he launched an aggressive growth strategy and led the organization through COVID-19 lockdowns and customer payment deferral challenges, while achieving record profitability in both 2020 and 2021.

Prior to that role, Rochert served as Vice President/Head of Daimler Truck Financial at Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA. As VP, he took over the very challenged, highly cyclical Daimler Truck USA financing business in the aftermath of the global financial crisis and turned it around to achieve dramatic volume (to $11 billion) and market share growth at the beginning of the economic rebound.

"With a successful career that spans nearly 40 years and six countries, Juergen is a deeply experienced former CEO who is well-equipped to guide other leaders in overcoming obstacles and reaching their BIG goals. I'm thrilled to have him join our team of world-class coaches," said Mark Moses , CEO and Founding Partner at CEO Coaching International.

"I am very excited to bring my experience and passion to the CEO Coaching International team to help more clients around the world achieve extraordinary results and make their dreams come true," Rochert said. "CEO Coaching International has combined a highly effective methodology, an incredible coaching team of former CEOs, and a rigorously selected network of specialty resources to help CEOs and their leadership teams Make BIG Happen."

Rochert also served in several other roles throughout his career, including President & Managing Director of Daimler Financial Services Mexico, VP/Head of Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA, President & CEO of DaimlerChrylser Financial Services Canada, and Managing Director of Mercedes-Benz Leasing Mexico.

Juergen has an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Connecticut and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Berufsakademie Stuttgart. He was a Board Member for the Detroit Chapter of World Presidents (WPO) and has been a member of YPO for nearly 20 years (five different chapters as he moved around the globe). He speaks English, German, and Spanish.

Juergen now resides in Grosse Pointe Shores, MI with his wife Cynthia and has two daughters, one in 3rd grade and the other attending Michigan State University. He is passionate about golf and enjoyed living in Australia where he was able to play on some of the most spectacular courses in the world.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 1,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 67.8% during their time as a client, nearly four times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 25.5%, more than twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

