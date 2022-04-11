Insight Partners Celebrates Inaugural ScaleUp Series with AI Conference, ScaleUp:AI

Over 1,700 attendees from 50 Countries Across the Globe Joined to Discuss the Impacts of AI

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners hosted its premier Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry conference, ScaleUp:AI, on April 6-7 in New York City. The hybrid event brought together thousands of participants across the globe to hear the foremost thinkers, doers, users, and investors of AI opine on both the industry today and its future, with thought-provoking presentations and networking opportunities.

ScaleUp:AI Logo (PRNewswire)

Presented by Insight Partners, Citi, and NASDAQ, ScaleUp:AI provided a comprehensive look at how AI is impacting every industry and facet of business, with sessions exploring its effects on healthcare, cybersecurity, fraud mitigation, ethics and equity, business intelligence, financial services, and more. Leaders in AI partnered with Insight on the event, including 6sense, Acceldata, BigPanda, Clarify Health, Cognigy, Expressive, Explorium, Featurespace, intenseye, Pecan, Quantum Metric, Rasgo, Relevance AI, RudderStack, Run:AI, SentinelOne, Slim.AI, StormForge, Turing, Weights & Biases, WINT, Zest AI.

ScaleUp:AI is the first in a series of Insight Partners global conferences and was specifically designed for the artificial intelligence (AI) community. With over 1,700 attendees in person and virtually, from more than 50 countries across the globe, the event was packed with insights and key takeaways, including:

Why "good data" can be more important than "big data" as the world moves towards a more data-centric versus model-centric view of AI.

The importance of explainability and bias detection before any model gets into production at scale.

The value of strategically combining human and machine intelligence and why "symbiotic intelligence" is the best of both worlds.

Why the evolution of AI systems is going to happen more quickly than the evolution of traditional software, and how we are truly at the beginning of a scale up inflection point.

ScaleUp: AI speakers (in alphabetical order):

Ali Ghodsi, CEO at Databricks • Allie K. Miller, Global Head of Machine Learning BD, Startups and Venture Capital at AWS • Andrew Ng, Co-Founder Google Brain + CEO at Landing AI • Alex Dalyac, Founder & CEO, Tractable • Amir Orad, CEO, Sisense • Anita Lynch, Chief Data Officer | Corporate Board Director | Investor • Arvind Purushotham, Managing Director & Global Head, Venture Investing, Citi • Asmau Ahmed, Explorer, Alphabet X • Brad Peterson, CTO & CIO, NASDAQ • Chase Ginther, Machine Learning & Data Scientist Platform Architect, Snowflake • Christina Montgomery, Vice President & Chief Privacy Officer, IBM • Clement Delangue, CEO, Hugging Face • Danny Tobey, M.D., J.D., Partner, DLA Piper • David Kirkpatrick, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Techonomy • Gabi Steele, Founder, Preql • Ganesh Bell, Managing Director, Insight Partners • Gayatri Narayan, SVP Digital Products and Services, PepsiCo • George Mathew, Managing Director, Insight Partners • Heather Carroll Cox, Chief Digital Health & Analytics Officer, Humana • Janice Tse, Senior Director, Data Science, PayPal • Jared Dunnmon, Technical Director, AI/ML Portfolio, Defense Innovation Unit • Jason Zintak, CEO, 6sense • Jay Budzik, CTO, Zest AI • Jerry Overton, CEO, Applied AI Studio • Jillian D'Onfro, Enterprise Editor, Insight Partners • Joe McKendrick, Analyst & Contributor, Forbes • Jon Krohn, Chief Data Scientist, Nebula • Jonathan Rosenbaum, Managing Director, Insight Partners • Karen Snow, SVP, Head of US Listings and Revenue, NASDAQ • Karthik Tadinada, Chief Operating Officer, FeatureSpace • Krishna Gade, CEO at Fiddler AI • Leah Weiss, Founder, Preql • Lonne Jaffe, Managing Director, Insight Partners • Lydia Dishman, Staff Editor, Fast Company • Manoj Saxena, Executive Chairman, Responsible Artificial Intelligence Institute & Cognitive Scale • Neil Ackerman, Head of Global Supply Chain, Johnson & Johnson • Nicholas Warner, Chief Operating Officer, SentinelOne • Nick Sinai, Senior Advisor, Insight Partners • Nicole Wong, Former Deputy US Chief Technology Officer • Nikki Parker, Insight Partners • Patrick Dougherty, Co-Founder & CTO, Rasgo • Prag Sharma, Global Head of Artificial Intelligence, Citi • Praveen Akkiraju, Managing Director, Insight Partners • Ryan Hinkle, Managing Director, Insight Partners • Scott Barclay, Managing Director, Insight Partners • Scott Southwood, Chief Revenue Officer, Quantum Metric • Seth Dobrin, PhD., Global Chief AI Officer, IBM • Siobhan Savage, Co-Founder & CEO, Reejig • Sirisha Kadamalakalva, Chief Strategy Officer, DataRobot • Suchi Saria, PhD., Founder & CEO, Bayesian Health • Supriya Gupta, Head of Recommendations, Credit Karma • Svetlana Sicular, VP Analyst, Gartner • Tomas Pfister, Head of AI Research, Google Cloud • Vaibhav Sahgal, Principal, Americas, Economist Impact • Vittorio Cretella, Chief Information Officer, P&G • Wardah Inam, Co-Founder & CEO, Overjet • Willian Falcon, Founder & CEO, Grid.ai • Yan-David Erlich, CRO & COO, Weights & Biases

About ScaleUp Series

The ScaleUp Series — which features topics like AI, healthcare, and cybersecurity — is designed to guide and influence leaders, decision makers, and doers who are ready to soar, with the support of the software industry's most trusted ScaleUp partner, Insight Partners. Learn more at scaleup.events.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of February 24, 2022, the closing of the firm's recent fundraise, Fund XII, brings Insight Partners regulatory assets under management to over $90B. Insight Partners has invested in more than 600 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Palo Alto. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Insight Partners meets great software leaders where they are in their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Insight Partners