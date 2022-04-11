InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Beverage Cup & Straw Option (LOS-107)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to sip the contents of a hot or cold beverage without the use of a traditional straw," said an inventor, from Canoga Park, Calif., "so I invented the SELF STRAW PAPER CUP. My design offers a convenient alternative to using a separate, plastic straw."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved beverage cup and straw option. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use a separate plastic straw. As a result, it could help to reduce waste and it could help to benefit the environment. The invention features an eco-friendly and user-friendly design that is easy to use and stack so it is ideal for restaurants. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

