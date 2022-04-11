InventHelp Inventors Develop Discreet Chair Option for Workers (LST-855)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a discreet chair option that would offer a break for individuals who stand at work," said one of two inventors, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so we invented the M R. Our design could help to reduce the strain and fatigue associated with standing for extended periods of time."

The invention provides an effective chair for workers who are required to stand. In doing so, it helps to maintain the appearance of standing. It also enables the user to take weight off their feet and it increases comfort. The invention features a discreet and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for workers and other individuals who are required to stand.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LST-855, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

