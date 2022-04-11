INVESTIGATION ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE: CNR) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating potential legal claims on behalf of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) ("Cornerstone") shareholders in connection with Cornerstone's recently announced privatization transaction.

Cornerstone shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/cornerstone/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

On March 7, 2022, Cornerstone announced that it had agreed to be acquired by private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R") at a price of $24.65 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Cornerstone's shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position, and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the proposed $24.65 per share provides CNR shareholders with sufficient consideration for their shares, and whether the company has properly disclosed all material information about the proposed transaction to its shareholders.

ABOUT: Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about the firm please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

