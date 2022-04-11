Resonetics Announces Acquisition of EaglePicher Medical Power

Adds novel implantable battery solutions to serve the high growth bioelectronics market

NASHUA, N.H., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonetics announced today that it has acquired EaglePicher Technologies' Medical Power business, a leading manufacturer of implantable batteries for critical medical devices based near Vancouver, British Columbia. EaglePicher Medical Power has been designing and manufacturing batteries for medical devices for over 25 years and produced one of the first lithium-ion cells for an implantable medical device. The Vancouver site features a modern 60,000 square foot facility with extensive application engineering resources and manufacturing expertise. Chris Huntington, President, EaglePicher Medical Power, will join Resonetics as its Chief Commercial Officer.

Resonetics (PRNewsfoto/Resonetics) (PRNewswire)

"EaglePicher Medical Power brings another innovative manufacturing capability to Resonetics that will enable our customers to advance the state-of-the-art in clinical applications requiring miniaturized bioelectronic devices," said Tom Burns, President, and CEO of Resonetics. "We believe integrating this essential battery technology into our core micro manufacturing and sensor capabilities uniquely positions Resonetics as a leading supplier to companies pursuing miniaturized implantable and wearable devices to address unmet clinical needs." Added Kevin Hartke, Chief Technical Officer of Resonetics, "We've been able to collaborate with the EaglePicher team and see a lot of synergies. We will invest further in their best-in-class battery solutions by implementing a Lightspeed Application Development Lab for battery solutions to compress development cycles and help our customers reduce their time to market."

"We're excited to welcome the team in Vancouver to Resonetics and to have Chris Huntington join our senior leadership team," said Tom Burns. "Chris brings a wealth of MedTech experience gained over the last 20 years in the industry, including leadership positions with Stryker and Symmetry Medical in addition to EaglePicher." Chris Huntington, CCO of Resonetics, commented, "I've enjoyed leading EaglePicher's Medical Power division over the last three years, and I look forward to joining Resonetics to support the company's continued growth in advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions for the life sciences industry."

Resonetics has completed eleven acquisitions in the past five years and has over 1,900 employees that operate out of 14 sites located in key medical technology markets with facilities totaling more than 650,000 square feet.

About Resonetics

Founded in 1987, Resonetics is a pioneer in advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions for the life sciences industry. Resonetics is a leader in laser processing, centerless grinding, nitinol processing, thin-wall stainless steel & precious metal tubing, photochemical machining, microfluidics manufacturing, and sensor technology. With ten Lightspeed Application Development Labs located strategically to serve medical device companies around the world, Resonetics is built on a foundation of quality, speed, and innovation to deliver best-in-class value with a customer-centric approach. The company is ISO 13485:2016 certified with facilities in the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, Israel, and Switzerland. Resonetics is backed by leading private equity firms Carlyle and GTCR. Learn more at www.resonetics.com.

About Carlyle

Carlyle is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $301 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2021, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs nearly 1,850 people in 26 offices across five continents.

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare & Technology, Media & Telecommunications industries. The Chicago-based firm pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $20 billion in over 250 companies. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Resonetics LLC