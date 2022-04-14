Explore Branson Destination Ascends with Nearly 10 Million Visitors in 2021

Niches Driving Growth in SW Missouri Ozarks Oasis; 10 Golf Courses, Three Lakes, Dozens of Live Shows Beckon

, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Explore Branson, the Destination Marketing Organization for the popular tourism venue in the Southwest Missouri Ozarks, announced a record number of travelers in 2021. Nearly 10 million people visited Branson last year.

Exceptional golf courses, lakes, live entertainment theaters, and countless attractions for families are combining to drive record visitor numbers in the Branson Ozarks of SW Missouri. (Pictured: Top of the Rock Golf Course, a Jack Nicklaus design and Big Cedar Lodge amenity, overlooking Table Rock Lake) (PRNewswire)

Nearly 10 million visitors came to the region in 2021, more than 10% over 2019, the last COVID-19 affected year.

Approximately 9,996,000 visitors came into the region, a significant increase over COVID-19 impacted 2020, and more than 10% over 2019, the last non-COVID-19 affected year.

While overall numbers were up, the positive trends held for destination niches including golf. Branson's 10 courses, live entertainment theaters, exceptional lakes, and family friendly activities are renowned for their variety and quality.

All 10 Branson Golf courses are open to the public and range from luxury resort to daily fee options. Located close to one another, the courses are situated near many lodging options, restaurants, theme park, museums, and countless other attractions without losing their idyllic settings amid the Ozarks' natural bounty.

Traveling to Branson is convenient as it is within a one-day drive for 50 percent of the U.S. population. Those who prefer flying can choose between Springfield-Branson International Airport (SGF) – which has the most commercial airline choices – and Branson Airport (BKG), into which a significant number of private flights choose and to where some low-fare carrier routes arrive.

Six of Missouri's Top 10-rated courses are in the Branson Golf destination, including the top three. Some of those are ranked among the country's top 100 public courses by leading magazines.

"The numbers don't lie - Branson is a destination that appeals to so many, and now that we're emerging from the pandemic, it's wonderful to see statistics showing that people are coming in record numbers," said Lynn Berry, Explore Branson Director of Communications. "We're fortunate to have so many great and new golf courses, and we know that they are one reason why more people are choosing to visit us."

Course designs by Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Bob Cupp, and Tom Fazio combine with first-class playing conditions, welcoming hospitality, and five courses that are certified by Audubon International for their environmental and conservation best practices.

Branson is annually voted a TripAdvisor community top U.S. destination, ranking No. 3 in 2021.

For more about Branson Golf, visit:

Dan Shepherd, DanShepherdPR@gmail.com, 703.403.5317

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Explore Branson