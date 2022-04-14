RYU Apparel Places Its Backpack Category at the Forefront of a New Cross Channel Marketing Campaign

VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, is pleased to announce that it will be launching a new fully integrated, cross channel marketing campaign for backpacks, a key category for RYU as part of their bags and packs product line.. With updated inventory of their award-winning styles and fresh, new designs, these go-anywhere packs will target a broader audience and convert them into the next wave of RYU brand loyalists. The global backpack market is expected to reach more than $2 billion USD in 2025 with a CAGR of 7.23% between 2020-2025[1], making it an ideal product for reaching new audiences. RYU will launch their new backpack campaign with the tagline "How Far Will You Go?" which aligns with their Movement Matters brand mantra. This marks the company's first campaign under new Director of Marketing, Zachary Beers(formerly of Arc'teryx) with the objective of broadening RYU's market position beyond technical performance and competitive achievement. The company focuses on products for all who move, so their backpacks make an excellent vehicle for movement-based storytelling. By taking this newly developed brand position and visual aesthetic outside the company's traditional scope, RYU will open themselves up to a broader audience, attracting new enthusiasts with relatable, authentic content and a premium product experience.

Over the next seven weeks, RYU will introduce their 7-item backpacks category with PPC ads and a new landing page, driving users to a curated shopping experience on their ecommerce platform. This will be augmented with a storytelling campaign to introduce a variety of uses for the backpacks based on core RYU activities like urban training, as well as broader interests like mountain biking and travel. All content will be shared across paid, earned and owned channels for maximum reach and engagement. They will also publish articles, sponsored content and contests on high profile third-party sites to improve audience acquisition and drive traffic to RYU's ecommerce site.

According to Mr. Beers , "We will execute an aggressive new digital marketing campaign to secure premium positioning for our content and reach a new target audience. Our social strategy will leverage key partners in new movement spaces so we can introduce RYU to an expanded audience, leading with one of our best product collections: backpacks."

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel (TSXV: RYU, OTCQB: RYPPF), or Respect Your Universe, is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for active lifestyles. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com

