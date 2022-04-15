Dover Fueling Solutions Partners with Global Technical Services to Offer DX Wetstock in Egypt

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), a part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, today announced that it has expanded its agreement with Global Technical Services ("GTS") to include the provision of its DX Wetstock management services, an end-to-end fuel management solution, to the Egyptian markets.

"We are very excited to partner with GTS and bring our real-time wetstock management services to Egypt. As a licensee of DX Wetstock, GTS will be able to leverage the DFS team's in-depth experience of providing wetstock software and services, while maintaining the local presence and market understanding necessary to guarantee the best possible value from the service," said Andy Sullivan, General Manager and Senior Director Wetstock, DFS.

Based in Cairo, Egypt, GTS specializes in industrial automation solutions and is renowned in the fuel retail sector for selling fueling equipment and providing maintenance, design, engineering projects and consultancy services. GTS is a supplier of equipment and services to over 3,600 sites in Egypt, including the Ministry of Petroleum & Mineral Resources and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation.

"DX Wetstock works seamlessly with our extensive install base of DFS automation solutions, and we are anticipating a high demand for the solution. This new service allows us to take our fuel management solutions to the next level, bringing our customers a level of visibility and actionable insight into the causes of fuel loss that they have never had before. We expect our customers to benefit greatly from these new services, minimizing their fuel losses, decreasing their operational costs, and transforming their fuel reconciliation processes. Our partnership with DFS has grown significantly in recent years and has proven to be very successful. We look forward to this exciting next chapter and to working with DFS for years to come," said Mahmoud Nasr, Smart Solutions Business Unit Director of GTS.

GTS has distributed Wayne Fueling Systems and ProGauge products for nearly four years, deploying DFS tank gauging equipment to over 3,000 sites throughout Egypt to date. The addition of DX Wetstock increases GTS' offering to its considerable customer base and further strengthens the position of both DFS and GTS in this market.

For more information on DX Wetstock visit: https://www.doverfuelingsolutions.com/dxwetstock.

About Dover Fueling Solutions:

Dover Fueling Solutions ("DFS"), part of Dover Corporation, comprises the product brands of ClearView, Fairbanks, OPW Fuel Management Systems, ProGauge, Tokheim, and Wayne Fueling Systems, and delivers advanced fuel dispensing equipment, electronic systems and payment, automatic tank gauging and wetstock management solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, DFS has a significant manufacturing presence around the world, including facilities in Brazil, China, India, Italy, Poland, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

