CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Affirm Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 29, 2022

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Affirm Holdings, Inc. ("Affirm") (NASDAQ: AFRM) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Affirm Holdings, Inc. securities on February 10, 2022 after the Company sent a Tweet concerning its Second Quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 1:15 p.m. EST.

ABOUT THE ACTION: (i) Affirm's "buy now, pay-later" service facilitated excessive consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting; (ii) the foregoing subjected Affirm to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; (iii) Affirm maintained inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (iv) accordingly, Affirm's tweet for its second quarter 2022 financial results contained selected metrics that made it appear that the Company had performed better than it actually did; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: April 29, 2022

Aggrieved Affirm investors only have until April 29, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

