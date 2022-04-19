Destaco Expands Its Manual Clamp Product Offerings

New and upgraded models offer more flexibility for users in workholding applications

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Destaco, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV), announced that it continues to expand the options within its Manual Clamp product family through the creation of new models and the upgrade of existing versions. These expanded offerings are designed to give users additional flexibility when outfitting their workholding systems.

Here is a closer look at three of these latest innovations:

Front-Mount-Base Manual Clamps: Designed with a vertical mounting base that reduces interfering contours, and available with both vertical (models 2002-UF and 2007-UF) and horizontal (models 225-UF and 235-UF) handle action, these clamps help improve safety by providing more space for larger hand clearances. They also use the same mounting-hole pattern, spindles, washers and bolt retainers as existing models. All models have hardened bushings at key pivot points for longer cycle life and higher holding capacities.

Toggle Lock Plus Manual Clamps: The new 503-MLBR and 533-LBR models are extensions of Destaco's 503-MLB and 533-LB vertical toggle-lock clamps and feature the patented Toggle Lock Plus locking system. The space-saving Toggle Lock Plus uses a locking disc to secure the position. This solution requires no welding and provides additional protection against unintentional opening and closing. The 503-MLBR and 533-LBR clamps are fully interchangeable with models having the same specifications. Other models are available upon request.

800 Series Manual Clamps: Quality enhancements have been completed for three models within the 800 Series clamp family. The Model 802-U now includes an upgraded air cylinder that helps ensure the clamp's exerting force is less than the maximum holding capacity; new composite bearings on the trunnion mount and cylinder pivot point; and a redesigned clevis bolt, along with increased rivet and pre-stop diameters. The Model 807-U is offered with lubrication- and maintenance-free composite bearings on the trunnion mount, a redesigned clevis bolt and a reconfigured base that improves the unit's open/close performance. New composite bearings that eliminate metal-to-metal contact while requiring no lubrication or maintenance are the upgrades for the Model 810-U.

"Our number one mission is to provide our customers with safe, cutting-edge products that help them optimize performance in all of their critical workholding applications," said Thomas Stimac, Destaco Regional Sales Manager, Automotive. "The introduction of the expanded Front-Mount and Toggle Lock Plus Manual Clamp portfolio, along with the updates to the 800 Series models, delivers on that mission, further strengthening our offerings to meet our customers' evolving needs."

About Destaco:

Destaco, a Dover Corporation company, is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance automation, workholding and remote-handling solutions. The company serves customers in a variety of end-markets, including the automotive, life sciences, consumer packaged goods, aerospace, industrial and nuclear sectors.

Built on a legacy of more than 100 years, Destaco offers a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to engineer precise movement, placement and control solutions that drive productivity and uptime for manufacturers around the world. The Destaco family of products consists of industry-leading brands such as Destaco Manual Clamps, Power Clamps, and End Effectors; Camco™ and Ferguson™ Indexers; Robohand™ Grippers; and CRL™ Manipulators and Transfer Ports. Destaco is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S.A. The company has more than 800 employees with 13 locations, in 9 countries, across the Americas, Europe and Asia. More information is available at destaco.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

