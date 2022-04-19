FORTE MINERALS ANNOUNCES DTC ELIGIBILITY

VANCOUVER, BC, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte") or the ("Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) (Frankfurt: 2OA), is pleased to announce that as of April 18th, 2022 it has obtained eligibility with the Depository Trust Company "DTC" for its common shares listed on the OTCQB. The DTC is a stock depository that facilitates and simplifies the electronic trading of securities in the United States.

CSE: CUAU (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Forte Minerals common shares, listed on the OTCQB under FOMNF, are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through DTC's automated processes. This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, as well accelerates the settlement process for certain investors. DTC services also provide cost benefits for investors and brokers trading Canadian securities in the United States. With the shares now traded electronically, existing investors will benefit from greater liquidity over time and execution speeds, while new investors are far less restricted from participating in Forte Minerals' stock.

DTC, a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC), is a member of the United States' Federal Reserve System and a registered clearing agency with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"This is an important step forward to increase trading volume and liquidity for Forte Minerals common shares in the United States," Patrick Elliott, President.

ABOUT FORTE MINERALS CORP.

A junior mining exploration company has blended assets with GlobeTrotters Resources Peru SAC to build an attractive portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru. The company's portfolio combines early-stage and drill-ready targets with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system that is strategically positioned for target resolution and mineral inventory development.

The Company is committed to maximizing shareholder value through acquiring, exploring, discovering, and developing copper and gold projects in Peru. Moving rapidly along the line of opportunity towards a value maxima is very attractive to investors. Significant value growth is generated when early-stage exploration moves towards resource definition while zoning in on target development and eliminating the early-stage grassroots risk. All three of Forte's properties offer this opportunity, with tremendous upside considering their geological potential.

On behalf of FORTE MINERALS CORP.

(signed) "Patrick Elliott"

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Forte Minerals Corp.

office: 778-403-5807

info@forteminerals.com

www.forteminerals.com

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

