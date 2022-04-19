Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade Introduces New Mango-Based "Mangonada" Menu Items for Spring

Gourmet Lemonade Stand's Two New Limited-Time Only Offerings Bring in Spring with Sweet and Spicy Acai Bowl and Lemonade

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade (Wow Wow), the premier gourmet lemonade franchise, launched two new limited-time-only menu items to celebrate Spring on March 21. The "Mangonada" acai bowl and gourmet craft lemonade will showcase juicy mangos and fresh, ripe strawberries alongside spicy cayenne and tajin.

Wow Wow's new menu items are a flavorful, fruity blend mixing together the brand's Hawaiian heritage with the toppings bringing a kick of spice. The mango base is packed with fiber and antioxidants, while the strawberries blended in provide vitamin C, allowing customers to be refreshed and invigorated by the "Mangonada" blends.

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade's new "Mangonada" limited-time-only menu options will be available through June 21 and will give customers an authentic taste of the Hawaiian Islands. They include:

The Mangonada Bowl – This mouth-watering bowl is made with a blended fruit base of coconut water, mango, banana, and cayenne – topped with gluten-free granola, pineapple, strawberry, coconut chips, and tajin.

The Mangonada Lemonade – This delicious beverage is made with the brand's classic frozen lemonade blended with mango, strawberry, cayenne, tajin, and lime.

"Our new "Mangonada" menu offerings are a continuation of our mission to inspire and uplift our customers," said Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade CEO, Tim Weiderhoft. "These food and beverage items are packed with nutrients, offering a healthy, refreshing way to cool off from the spring and early summer heat, and maintain our commitment to bring the flavors of the Hawaiian Islands to all of our locations."

Wow Wow fans are encouraged to try the new "Mangonada" flavors soon, as they will only last for a limited time. To see these new limited-time-only menu choices and for more information on Wow Wow, visit www.wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com .

About Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade:

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade (Wow Wow) is a premier gourmet lemonade franchise that offers a fast casual menu of fresh, all-natural, hand-crafted lemonades, smoothies, acai bowls, grain bowls, flatbread sandwiches, and multigrain avocado and nut butter toasts. Founded in Hawaii in 2012, the fast casual restaurant quickly gained popularity and grew from farmer's markets to a food trailer, and then to its first brick-and-mortar location by 2014. The brand opened its first franchise location in 2018 and now has a total of eleven lemonade stands domestically and two internationally. After being included in Fast Casual's "20 Brands to Watch" list in 2020 and Fast Casual's "10 Fast Casuals to Watch in the Post-Covid Era" in 2021, the restaurant was awarded a spot in QSR's "The 40/40 List: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals" for 2022. For more information, please contact the franchisor at aloha@wwlem.com and visit their website at www.wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com.

