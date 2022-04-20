415 Shopping Festival: FMCG products achieved peak-day sales on JDDJ and Shop Now

For the first time in its history to be co-organized through JDDJ and JD.com, the 415 shopping festival also reached its largest-ever scale with over 150,000 offline stores across over 1,700 cities and counties engaged.

The best-selling TOP5 categories are dairy products, non-staple food, digital products, Mom&Baby products, and mobile communications products.

The "Super Brand Day" live broadcast held by JDDJ and Yili attracted more than 1.56 million viewers on the channel of JD.com.

SHANGHAI, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "415 Intra-City Shopping Festival" (the "Festival"), co-organized by Dada Group's JDDJ and JD.com, released consumption data from April 8 to 17. Based on the sales generated on JDDJ and JD's Shop Now service, the single-day sales of FMCG products gained a historical peak on April 15. Sales in many categories like mobile phone, Mom&Baby products, alcohol have more than doubled. Offline stores and brands are embracing on-demand retail, the mega trends and sales growth driver in the industry.

Initiated by JDDJ 7 years ago, the Festival is known as the largest on-demand shopping spree in China, and the first time co-launched on both platforms. Various channels on JD.com participated the Festival, and products that are labeled with "Shop Now", are supported by Dada's "One-hour" delivery service that guarantees timely deliveries.

Boost sales

This year, the Festival was launched from April 8 to 17. During the period, Walmart continued to become the top seller of supermarket chains. Yonghui supermarket's sales in lower-tier cities were about 2 times of the same period last year, while sales of CR Vanguard's mini-supermarkets were about 2 times than last year.

Amid the new waves of pandemic, the sales of semi-finished vegetables increased by 2.4 times, bread increased by 7.4 times, and prunes increased by 4 times YoY. The sales of steaks and blueberries are both doubled. As for pharmaceutical products, sales of disinfection and sterilization products more than doubled.

Consumers are embracing on-demand retail and purchase almost everything on both platforms. Sales of home appliances increased by 6.7 times, sports products increased by 3 times, kitchenware increased by more than 3 times, and the beauty products increased by 1.2 times YoY.

Marketing Innovation

Innovative marketing tools and campaigns are always welcomed by retail and brand partners, and helping them create incremental sales. In the festival, home appliance brand SUPOR hit a historical peak on April 5 on the platforms, with a tenfold single-day sales YoY.

JDDJ allied with 8 brands to launch the Super Alliance campaign to celebrate the 7th anniversary of 415 shopping festival. The cumulative exposure of this event exceeded 52.5 million, assisting Wyeth and other brand partners to increase sales by 2.8 times on April 15.

On April 16, JDDJ joined forces with Yili's PRO-KIDO, the infant&adult milk powder brand, to kick off Super Brand Day campaign with the livestream broadcasting on both JDDJ and JD.com. The livestream show attracted more than 1.56 million viewers on JD.com, achieving great growth in the influence, customer traffic and sales. Yili's daily total sales through livestreaming went up to a record high in history, ranking the brand No. 1 in the infant&adult milk powder category on JDDJ. During the Super Brand Day period, sales of Yili's milk powers increased by 480% on a year-on-year basis.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

