Blue Water Assumes Management of Cape May Property

Real estate developer adds Holly Shores Camping Resort to portfolio in partnership with Sun Outdoors

OCEAN CITY, Md., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water, a leading outdoor hospitality specialist, is pleased to announce that it recently assumed management of the top-rated Holly Shores Camping Resort in partnership with Sun Outdoors. Located four miles from Wildwood and Cape May beaches, this resort is the perfect location for campers looking for a coastal New Jersey retreat. As part of the recent Sun Outdoors rebrand, the resort recently changed their name, transitioning to Sun Outdoors Cape May.

A summertime view of the heated pool and hot tub spas at Sun Outdoors Cape May. (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to have this wonderful asset join our portfolio" - Todd Burbage , CEO of Blue Water

Encompassing 38 wooded acres in Cape May County, the property offers an all-inclusive resort experience with glamping tents and vacation rental offerings, making it a perfect fit with the rest of Blue Water's portfolio. The park currently has 124 seasonal sites, 138 short-term sites, and 48 vacation rentals where guests can choose from a variety of tiny houses, cottages, and cabins. The location also includes safari tents equipped with furnishings for a cozy and comfortable stay. RV sites are nestled among oak and maple trees and accommodate RVs up to 40 ft in length.

Amenities at the property include two playgrounds, a dog park, a heated pool, a kiddie pool, hot tub spas, golf cart rentals, a nature trail, and much more for the whole family to enjoy. The surrounding area is also home to the Cape May County Zoo and the Tree to Tree Adventure Park. The resort is also close to golf courses, breweries, wineries and vineyards, festivals, boardwalks, museums, and lighthouses, making for an outstanding vacation destination.

The Holly Shores management team is looking forward to joining the Blue Water family and continuing the mission of providing a premier family experience. Blue Water is currently working with the local Chamber of Commerce regarding membership and has partnerships underway with local businesses to help support the property and foster excellent relationships with the community for years to come. Returning visitors can expect the same exceptional service they are accustomed to, elevated to the Blue Water standard.

"Blue Water is always looking for opportunities to evolve and provide memorable guest experiences, whether it's in our backyard or across the country," said Todd Burbage, Blue Water's CEO. "We are thrilled to have this wonderful asset join our portfolio of elite resorts and to be part of the community in Cape May County, and for even more opportunities to provide waterfront vacation experiences for our guests."

The property is open from April 15 to October 31. To learn more about and book reservations at Holly Shores Camping Resort, visit https://www.sunoutdoors.com/new-jersey/sun-outdoors-cape-may.

About Blue Water:

Founded in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With dozens of resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and new additions out west in Texas, Montana, and Oregon, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com.

About Sun Outdoors:

Sun Outdoors is a leader in outdoor hospitality and is committed to its mission of offering guests exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. With over 250 locations across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, Sun Outdoors offers guest several ways to stay: from RV sites to vacation rentals, from tent camping to glamping, whether they stay for a weekend, season, or longer. Visit www.sunoutdoors.com to learn more.

