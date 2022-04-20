Clearwater Analytics to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 4, 2022

BOISE, Idaho, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN), ("Clearwater Analytics" or the "Company") will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

In conjunction with this announcement, Clearwater Analytics will host a conference call on May 4, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET through a live webcast available on the Company's investor relations website. Participants must visit investors.clearwateranalytics.com in advance to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website, in addition to a press release related to the financial results, related financial tables, and the call transcript.

About Clearwater Analytics

As the industry-leading SaaS solution for investment accounting and reporting, Clearwater enables growth of assets under management (AUM) for more than 1,100 clients including global insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, and governments. Each day, Clearwater automates data collection, reconciliation, compliance, risk, and performance reporting across $5.9T of AUM with its comprehensive cloud platform and best-in-class service team.

